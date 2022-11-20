The 19-year-old joined Pools on loan in the summer but has started just one League Two fixture, on the opening day of the season against Walsall, since the move.

Taylor is still allowed to play for Sunderland’s under-21s side and has recently featured in games against Newcastle and Southampton in Premier League 2, Division 2.

When asked about Taylor’s situation, Sunderland Under-21s boss Graeme Murty told the Echo: "Obviously he’s with Hartlepool, he’s on loan and we need to make sure because he’s one of our players that if he’s not getting minutes we aid his development.

Ellis Taylor playing for Sunderland Under-21s against Newcastle Under-21s at St James' Park.

“We have a duty of care to that young man to make sure that he continues his development pathway. If we can drop him into the team and get him good minutes against a good team then I think he’s going to benefit from that.

“He needs minutes in his legs and we are more than happy to accommodate that.”

When asked about Taylor and another Pools youngster Joe Grey earlier this month, Hartlepool boss Keith Curle told our sister title the Hartlepool Mail: “They need to impress me in training. The same as every single player.

“When they go out, every single player has got to impress. Nobody has got a divine right to be selected.

“We’ve got competition for most places all over the park no matter what formation I pick. So every single player has got to give me, and show me, what they’re about.”

Curle has also revealed Sunderland could have an option to recall Taylor, but was hopeful the youngster could receive more opportunities at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“I think there’s a potential break clause in it. But we’re working with Ellis,” said Curle at the start of November.

