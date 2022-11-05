The 19-year-old featured for Sunderland Under-21s in their Tyne-Wear derby clash with Newcastle United Under-21s on Monday night.

Hartlepool native Taylor secured a significant loan switch to the Suit Direct Stadium in the summer under former boss Paul Hartley but struggled to force his way into contention under the Scot making just four appearances, with two of those coming as a substitute.

And the promising teenager has continued to struggle under new interim manager Keith Curle having made just one league appearance when coming on as a late substitute in the recent 2-1 win over Grimsby Town.

Ellis Taylor featured for Sunderland under-21s against Newcastle United under-21s at St. James' Park. Picture by FRANK REID

Taylor’s lack of game time with Hartlepool led to him returning to Wearside this week to feature for the Black Cats’ academy side.

Taylor remains on loan at the Suit Direct Stadium and is expected to link back up with Curle’s squad ahead of the FA Cup first round tie at National League side Solihull Moors.

Curle told our sister title The Mail: “Ellis is on loan with us but he hasn’t been getting the game time.

"But within his loan agreement he’s able to return to his parent club and play under-21s fixtures. It’s great for us that he came on on Saturday [against Grimsby] but 10 minutes isn’t enough for him.

Ellis Taylor moved on loan to Hartlepool United in the summer. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

"So when he gets an opportunity to go and play for his parent club [he can]. We had Chris [Napier], our analyst, went to go and watch him because it was another opportunity to have a look at him in a competitive game.

"We’re happy with it and Sunderland are happy with it. They’d love for him to be getting more minutes here but there’s an understanding that there are still things he needs to develop within his game when he gets the opportunities.”

When pressed on whether he can be recalled, Curle revealed: “I think there’s a potential break clause in it. But we’re working with Ellis.

"We want him to get more game time and likewise he’s got to be productive, more so through the week, and when he does get his opportunities he’s got to be performing at a high level.”