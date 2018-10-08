Sunderland missing FOURTEEN players for Carlisle United Checkatrade Trophy tie

Have your say

Jack Ross is unable to call upon 14 players for the Checkatrade Trophy clash against Carlisle United due to injuries, suspensions and international call-ups.

Jon McLaughlin (Scotland) and Tom Flanagan (Northern Ireland) are away on international duty, while Max Power and Bryan Oviedo are both suspended for the game anyway.

Fresh injury concerns are Josh Maja, who will miss the game with an ankle injury he has been managing in recent weeks, Jerome Sinclair who misses out with a hamstring problem and Lee Cattermole, who Ross will rest.

Denver Hume (knee), Duncan Watmore (knee), Donald Love, Charlie Wyke (knee), Glenn Loovens (knee), Lynden Gooch (hamstring), were already missing through injury.

Bali Mumba is also away on England youth international duty.

Ross, speaking at his pre-match press conference, said: "We have 14 players unavailable tomorrow night.

"We are so stretched because players are away on international duty, suspended or injured.

"There is a real mix why players are unavailable. We have 10/11 first-team players available tomorrow.

"The team that will play is pretty much the one that can play!

"A lot of the players are unavailable. There are players who have had injuries or have not played a lot that would have played, your Bali Mumbas, but he is away with England.

"In terms of first players, we have 10 or 11 available, the rest will be U23 players. A lot of the stronger 23 players are out on loan.

"The positive to us being stretched tomorrow night is that we don't have a game on Saturday."

The visit of Blackpool was postponed due to international call-ups.

On the three new injury concerns, Ross added: "Jerome has a slight hamstring problem from Saturday, Josh has had an ongoing ankle problem and to his credit has still been playing.

"Lee, it is just a maintenance one, he put a lot of effort into Saturday as well. It is 14 in total, quite a lot!"

Full list of players unavailable: McLaughlin, Oviedo, Loovens, Cattermole, Hume, Wyke, Gooch, Flanagan, Watmore, Love, Sinclair, Mumba, Maja, Power.