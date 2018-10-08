Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Jack Ross press conference, Lee Cattermole reveals all plus Didier Ndong update Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Jack Ross will address the media this afternoon ahead of the Checkatrade Trophy game against Carlisle United at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland are back in action on Tuesday night, fresh from their 2-1 win over Bradford City. Click refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC news. Jack Baldwin celebrates his winning goal. Jack Ross hails penalty hero and Sunderland’s character after another set piece goal