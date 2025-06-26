Former Sunderland academy forward joins Alex Neil at Millwall in record-breaking deal

Former Sunderland academy forward Josh Coburn has completed a permanent move to Millwall under Alex Neil

Former Sunderland academy forward Josh Coburn has completed a permanent move to Millwall from Middlesbrough – with the Championship club confirming the deal as a club-record signing.

The 22-year-old striker, who spent the second half of last season on loan at The Den, has penned a long-term contract under former Sunderland boss Alex Neil. The move marks the second signing of the summer for the South London club, who are aiming for a promotion push in 2025–26.

Coburn spent five years at Sunderland’s academy before being released at under-16 level. He then joined Middlesbrough in 2019 and quickly progressed through the ranks. He signed his first professional contract in 2021 and scored 12 goals in 56 senior appearances for Boro.

Among his highlights was a memorable FA Cup extra-time winner against Tottenham Hotspur in March 2022, a goal later voted Middlesbrough’s Moment of the Year. Last season, Coburn joined Millwall on loan and made a strong impression. He scored five goals in 21 appearances, including match-winning strikes away at Derby County, Watford and Sheffield United. His performances helped Neil’s side climb the Championship table and sparked the club’s push to bring him in permanently.

Speaking after completing the signing, Millwall’s Director of Football Steve Gallen said: “I'm absolutely thrilled that we've secured the signing of Josh Coburn. It’s no secret that we've been eager to bring him in on a permanent deal. We've been long-term admirers – he's a young centre-forward with exactly the qualities we've been looking for.”

“Josh made a significant impact for us last season, particularly the second half of the season where he really stepped up. He scored some crucial goals and contributed in so many other important ways on the pitch. This is a major signing for the club and a real statement of intent. I'm delighted he has chosen to sign for us, especially given the strong interest from elsewhere.”

“Once again, we've broken our transfer record to make this happen, and I want to thank the Chairman and the Berylson family for their incredible support. A big thanks as well to Alex Neil, who has backed us throughout to get this deal over the line.”

Coburn also formed a promising partnership with striker Mihailo Ivanovic in Neil’s preferred two-man forward line. At 6ft 3in, his aerial presence, movement, and composure in front of goal made him a key outlet during the run-in.

After a loan spell with Bristol Rovers in 2022–23 and a productive return to Boro last season, Coburn’s permanent switch to Millwall signals the next step in a career that began in Sunderland’s youth ranks. Let go as a teenager, he’s now found his footing at senior level, and becomes part of a major summer rebuild under Neil at The Den.

