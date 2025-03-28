Jobe Bellingham | Getty Images

Jobe Bellingham continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United

Former Sunderland defender Michael Gray has suggested that Amad Diallo’s progression from Black Cats starlet to Manchester United first team regular could provide a blueprint for Jobe Bellingham ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Ivorian winger spent a hugely successful loan stint on Wearside during the 2022/23 campaign, helping Tony Mowbray’s side to a play-off place and endearing himself massively to the local support before returning to the Red Devils. For his part, Bellingham has enjoyed a similarly meteoric rise in recent times, and is understood to be the subject of transfer interest involving a whole host of high-profile suitors, including United. And to that end, Gray is of the belief that a move to Old Trafford could make sense for the midfielder.

What did Michael Gray say about Manchester United’s interest in Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham?

Speaking to Betfred about Bellingham’s future on Wearside, Gray said: “One thing I would look at is that Amad Diallo went to Sunderland on loan and he was outstanding. He then goes back to Manchester United, has a couple of injuries and has to bide his time, but once he got himself in the first-team, he’s probably been their best player this season, so when I take all that into consideration, then absolutely Jobe Bellingham could go to Manchester United, even though I want him to remain at Sunderland.

“I think it’s probably on the cards that he’s going to go somewhere. 100% he’s got the physicality, he’s ready for the big stage and when you look at what his brother’s achieved in a short period of time, I’m not saying that Jobe’s going to reach those levels, but he’s got all the ability in the world to be nearly as good as his brother.”

What else has been said about Jobe Bellingham’s future at Sunderland?

In a separate update, transfer insider Ben Jacobs told online publication GiveMeSport that United are indeed keen on Bellingham, but suggested that the interest may not necessarily be reciprocated.

He said: “The player’s not really agitating for a move. There's nothing advanced yet between Manchester United and Jobe Bellingham. But what we can say about Manchester United is that part of Jim Ratcliffe’s sporting-led strategy is to lower the average age and to invest in home-grown talents. And Jobe Bellingham ticks both boxes.”

His comments come off the back of a previous update on Bellingham’s future in which he stated that Crystal Palace are actively pursuing a deal for the midfielder too. He said: "There is Premier League interest in Jobe Bellingham. Crystal Palace have already tried once, and they remain an active suitor.

“And Brentford are interested in Jobe Bellingham too, but it's a little bit too early to tell whether or not he's going to leave this summer, simply because, after he signed the new deal at Sunderland, contracting him until 2028, Jobe Bellingham was very keen not to rush his development.

“And actually, Jude Bellingham, his brother, made that point to him. And what we saw in the progression of Jude Bellingham was a very slow and meticulous decision making process to make sure that he didn't move too big too soon, and that for Jude Bellingham paid off."