Former Sunderland and Manchester United left-back Logan Pye joins Accrington Stanley on season-long loan

Accrington Stanley have completed the signing of former Sunderland and Manchester United defender Logan Pye on a season-long loan from Premier League side Burnley.

Born in Sunderland, the 21-year-old left-back began his career at the Academy of Light before moving to Old Trafford in 2020. During his time with Manchester United, Pye featured in the EFL Trophy and was part of the Red Devils side that lifted the FA Youth Cup in 2021-22.

He signed for Burnley in September 2023 and made 23 appearances for the Clarets’ Under-21s last season, helping Andy Farrell’s side reach the semi-finals of the Premier League Cup. Pye, who is yet to make his senior debut for Burnley, says the move to the Wham Stadium is the perfect chance to gain valuable experience.

“I need to play men’s football and get used to that, so it’s the ideal time to come out on loan,” he told Accrington’s website following the move, which is subject to Premier League, EFL, and FA ratification. “I met the lads before the Oldham game, and they all seemed nice, and it will be easy to settle in.

“I started at Sunderland when I was seven years old, then I moved to Manchester United when I was 16. It didn’t really work out as I planned, so I had to take a little step back, came to Burnley, and that’s when it started going well again. It’s good to have healthy competition here – we can push each other on to do the best for the club – I am calm, composed, and ready for a challenge.”

Stanley boss John Doolan revealed Pye had been on his radar for some time. “I looked at Logan last pre-season – I only needed to see 20 minutes of him,” Doolan said. “He is a proper left-back, athletic, physical, can defend one-v-one situations, gets forward, and has outstanding qualities. That’s the reason he is at Burnley. We didn’t want bodies in – but quality players – and we are glad to get Logan over the line.”

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

Sunderland are on the verge of securing a deal for Arthur Masuaku, who is set to become the club’s tenth signing of a busy summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old left-back is a free agent after leaving Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas, where he made 44 appearances in all competitions last season. A seasoned top-flight player, Masuaku spent six years at West Ham United, racking up over 100 Premier League appearances, and is an experienced DR Congo international.

His arrival would provide a significant boost to Régis Le Bris’ defensive options, with Sunderland short on both depth and experience in the back line. Luke O’Nien, Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde have all been ruled out of the opening month of the campaign, forcing Le Bris to field players out of position in pre-season.

Primarily a left-back, Masuaku’s signing would also give Le Bris the flexibility to use Reinildo in a central role when required, as seen in last weekend’s friendly against Real Betis. According to transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano, Masuaku is undergoing a medical ahead of signing a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light. Should the move be finalised in time, his first competitive outing in red and white could come against former club West Ham United on the opening day of the Premier League season.