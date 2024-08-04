Patrick Roberts is aiming for promotion at Sunderland under Régis Le Bris this season

Patrick Roberts is aiming for promotion with Sunderland this season.

The former Manchester City and Celtic man has found form under new head coach Régis Le Bris during pre-season and looked back to his best against Marseille at Valley Parade last Saturday.

Roberts set up Dennis Cirkin’s equaliser in the second half with a trade mark ball in from the right-hand side and was unlucky not to put Sunderland ahead after a superb effort was saved by Rubén Blanco.

The 27-year-old, however, is relishing the upcoming season and has been excited by Sunderland’s transfer business so far. Ian Poveda has arrived on a free transfer to push Roberts for a spot on the right-hand side of Le Bris’ attack, alongside experienced midfielder Alan Browne from Preston North End.

Roberts also set his stall out for the campaign ahead, stating the Black Cats should be pushing for promotion. “It's nice to have Dennis (Cirkin) back in and around. He's had a strong pre-season, so it's nice to have the full squad in at the minute,” Roberts told Sunderland’s social media channel after the game against Marseille.

“The new lads coming in Brownie (Alan Browne) and Ian (Poveda) to come in as well. It's good for the morale and it's good for the squad depth. It's a long old season, as we know. We've done it for the last few years. You need everyone together, whether it's me or someone else or the next person.

“You've got to be ready to come and get three points. The aim is obviously always at the start of the season to get promoted. We've got to go into next week full of confidence and play the way we want to play. This might be the final game of pre-season, but there's still a really important week in the build-up to next week's first game of the season.”

Sunderland play Cardiff City in Wales next Saturday on the opening day of the Championship season with Roberts likely to start Le Bris’ first competitive game in England following the French head coach’s arrival at the Academy of Light during the summer.

“We go to Cardiff full of confidence and, like I said, play the way we play and get three points,” Roberts added following Sunderland’s draw against Marseille. “I’m always excited,” he added when asked about the upcoming season.

“You enjoy these as players. It's my 11th year now and you get excited every time you step on the pitch. The start of the season is always exciting because you never know what's going to happen throughout the season. We obviously have a great belief in the squad and tons of ability.

“A good manager who's come in and set out how he wants to play and how we want to be as a team. That's the most important thing for players, that clarity. We can only implement what he does on the training pitch. I'm sure the lads will be up for it next week.”