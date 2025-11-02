Ex-Sunderland and England star Joleon Lescott launches South Shields’ first-ever padel tennis centre.

Former Sunderland and England international Joleon Lescott will return to the North East next month to officially open South Shields’ first-ever padel tennis venue.

Padel Project UK has announced that the brand-new facility will launch at South Shields Westoe Rugby Club, on Dean Road, with a special free opening event on Saturday, November 8, running from 11am to 3pm. The event will be open to the public and will feature demonstrations, coaching sessions, and opportunities to try the fast-growing sport.

The new club represents a major investment in sports facilities in South Tyneside, featuring five floodlit padel courts, on-site racket hire, and a wide range of coaching options for players of all levels – from beginners through to advanced. There will also be social padel sessions designed to make the sport more accessible to casual players and families.

With squash and tennis clubs already operating at the Dean Road site, the arrival of padel – one of the fastest-growing sports in Europe – will make South Shields Westoe Rugby Club the region’s premier destination for racquet sports. Organisers have confirmed that there will be no membership fees, with all bookings made available online to the general public.

Ben Farthing, Club Manager at Padel Project UK South Shields, said the new venue will be a huge addition to the town’s sporting scene. “I can’t wait to welcome everyone to our new South Shields club,” he said. “We have such an entertaining launch day programme planned, and a great set of coaching and social activities in the weeks to follow.”

Neil Stephenson, of South Shields Westoe Rugby Club, said the partnership with Padel Project UK would bring something completely new to the area. “We’re delighted to welcome Padel Project UK to our sporting family,” he said. “It’s brilliant to see another inclusive and social sport being introduced for our members and the wider community. It’s a great fit for the spirit of our club.”

The opening day will be headlined by Joleon Lescott, who will officially cut the ribbon and take part in the day’s activities. The 42-year-old enjoyed a decorated career as a central defender, coming through Wolverhampton Wanderers’ academy before starring for Everton and Manchester City, where he won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and a League Cup.

After leaving City in 2014, Lescott went on to play for West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa, before making a brief spell at Sunderland, where he made two appearances under David Moyes during the 2016–17 Premier League relegation season.

Internationally, Lescott represented England at UEFA Euro 2012, scoring in a 1–1 draw against France, and earned 26 senior caps. Padel Project UK’s arrival in South Shields marks another step in the sport’s nationwide growth, following successful launches in other UK cities. The sport, often described as a hybrid of tennis and squash, has exploded in popularity thanks to its accessibility and social nature. The launch event is free to attend, with equipment provided for those looking to try padel for the first time.