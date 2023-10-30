News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland mammoth Championship attendance compared with Middlesbrough, Norwich and rivals

The mighty Sunderland faithful always bring in a big crowd and the comparison with Championship clubs makes for impressive viewing.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 30th Oct 2023, 17:25 GMT

It had been a tough few weeks for Sunderland supporters with the side losing three Championship matches on the bounce, including a painful 4-0 drubbing by North East rivals Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light earlier this month.

Thankfully, Tony Mowbray's side appeared to turn a new page as they bounced back from a 1-0 deficit to overturn Norwich City 3-1 in front of the home faithful and restore a more jubilant feel over Wearside.

No matter what gets thrown at Black Cats supporters, the fanbase rallies behind the side and is widely regarded as one of the most ardent followings in the country. The attendance figures in the Championship certainly speak for themselves, the Sunderland Echo looks at how the Stadium of Light crowds compare with the rest of the country with data from Transfermarkt.

Average attendance at New York Stadium - 10,745

1. 24th - Rotherham

Average attendance at New York Stadium - 10,745 Photo: Getty Images

Average attendance at Ewood Park - 14,888

2. 23rd - Blackburn Rovers

Average attendance at Ewood Park - 14,888 Photo: Getty Images

Average attendance at The Den - 15,545

3. 22nd - Millwall

Average attendance at The Den - 15,545 Photo: Getty Images

Average attendance at Loftus Road - 15,932

4. 21st - QPR

Average attendance at Loftus Road - 15,932 Photo: Getty Images

