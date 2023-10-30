It had been a tough few weeks for Sunderland supporters with the side losing three Championship matches on the bounce, including a painful 4-0 drubbing by North East rivals Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light earlier this month.

Thankfully, Tony Mowbray's side appeared to turn a new page as they bounced back from a 1-0 deficit to overturn Norwich City 3-1 in front of the home faithful and restore a more jubilant feel over Wearside.

No matter what gets thrown at Black Cats supporters, the fanbase rallies behind the side and is widely regarded as one of the most ardent followings in the country. The attendance figures in the Championship certainly speak for themselves, the Sunderland Echo looks at how the Stadium of Light crowds compare with the rest of the country with data from Transfermarkt.