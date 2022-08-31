Sunderland make progress on key transfer targets following Tony Mowbray's appointment

Mowbray was at the Academy of Light yesterday to oversee the final preparations for the visit of Rotherham United and will take his place in the dugout for the first time on Wednesday evening.A busy deadline day will follow, with Sunderland understood to be making progress on a number of incoming deals.The Black Cats are closing in on the signing of Edouard Michut, who was at the Stadium of Light on Saturday to watch the narrow defeat to Norwich City.That deal had stalled for a brief period but Michut is expected to return to Wearside after a breakthrough between the two clubs. The 19-year-old midfielder is likely to arrive on an initial loan, with an option to buy in future included.Michut has already made six appearances for PSG and earned a Ligue 1 medal last season, but has dropped out of contention for regular senior football since Christophe Galtier replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout.Sunderland's transfer business is unlikely to end there.The club are hoping to try and seal a loan deal for Manchester United winger Amad Diallo, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Rangers.Diallo came through the ranks at Atalanta before making the move to Old Trafford in a deal reported to potentially reach 40 million Euros.