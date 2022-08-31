Sunderland make progress on key transfer targets following Tony Mowbray's appointment
Sunderland are preparing for a busy end to the transfer window after confirming Tony Mowbray's appointment as the club's new head coach on Tuesday night.
Mowbray was at the Academy of Light yesterday to oversee the final preparations for the visit of Rotherham United and will take his place in the dugout for the first time on Wednesday evening.A busy deadline day will follow, with Sunderland understood to be making progress on a number of incoming deals.The Black Cats are closing in on the signing of Edouard Michut, who was at the Stadium of Light on Saturday to watch the narrow defeat to Norwich City.That deal had stalled for a brief period but Michut is expected to return to Wearside after a breakthrough between the two clubs. The 19-year-old midfielder is likely to arrive on an initial loan, with an option to buy in future included.Michut has already made six appearances for PSG and earned a Ligue 1 medal last season, but has dropped out of contention for regular senior football since Christophe Galtier replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout.Sunderland's transfer business is unlikely to end there.The club are hoping to try and seal a loan deal for Manchester United winger Amad Diallo, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Rangers.Diallo came through the ranks at Atalanta before making the move to Old Trafford in a deal reported to potentially reach 40 million Euros.
Sunderland have also made progress in their pursuit of Le Havre midfielder Abdoullah Ba. Ba was left out of Le Havre's squad for their Ligue 2 fixture on Tuesday night ahead of an anticipated transfer, with the Black Cats believed to be leading the race for the 19-year-old.
It remains to be seen whether the Black Cats end their transfer business there, should all three deals progress as expected.
Sunderland had been looking to add cover at central defence after Dan Ballard suffered a serious injury, though Brighton boss Graham Potter has hinted that he is minded to keep key target Jan Paul van Hecke beyond the end of the window.
Former boss Alex Neil had also been very clear that he felt the squad needed an additional striker for cover and competition.