The latest Sunderland-related news ahead of Monday night’s game against Leeds United in the Championship

Sunderland return to action in the Championship against Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday night with Régis Le Bris’ side hoping to close the gap to their automatic promotion rivals.

However, ahead of the game, several interesting Sunderland and Leeds United-related stories have emerged with the teams set to do battle live on Sky Sports. Here, we take a look at everything you may have missed:

Sunderland reportedly make Pierre Ekwah transfer decision

It has been claimed that Sunderland have “no plans” to reintegrate midfielder Pierre Ekwah back into their first-team next season.

The French midfielder left the Stadium of Light in a deadline day loan deal last summer, and has since established himself as a regular fixture of his new club’s starting line-up. The 23-year-old has played regularly for St Etienne since making the switch.

St Etienne have the option to make the deal permanent next summer for a fee reported in the French media to be in the region of £6million, while The Echo understands there is also a seven-figure loan fee attached to the deal. However, a fresh report has now claimed that the Black Cats do not see a future for the former West Ham man irrespective of whether they win promotion to the Premier League or not.

Leeds United issue statement ahead of Sunderland game

Leeds United have issued a statement to their supporters ahead of this Monday’s game against Sunderland regarding an anti-Palestine chant.

Their statement read: “Leeds United again condemn the football chant containing an anti-Palestine lyric aimed at Manor Solomon, having already done so through comment to local and national media outlets in December. Hate crime and discriminatory language or chanting is not acceptable at Leeds United and the club has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination and abuse of all kinds.

“The club has received a large number of complaints from Leeds United supporters regarding the chant and had hoped the initial strategy of condemning it through the media and working with supporter groups, would prevent this from happening in the future, but it has sadly become more prominent in recent matches, including at Elland Road.

“After monitoring the situation at recent home games, the origins of the chant at Elland Road appear to come from the Norman Hunter South Stand, particularly in blocks FA5, FA6, SS5, SS6. As a result, there will be an increased CCTV surveillance and stewarding presence in FA5, FA6, SS5 and SS6 at all home games between now and the end of the season and action will be taken against any person who participates in the chant, including the issuing of a club banning order.

Discriminatory language can be reported by contacting your nearest steward or discreetly via the Matchday Incident Text Service by texting LEEDS and your message to 60006. Given what is at stake for the club in the weeks ahead, this is a time we need the fan base to be united, not divided. Thank you for your co-operation.”