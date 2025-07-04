The Black Cats are investing heavily in both the Academy of Light and Stadium of Light this summer

Sunderland’s return to the Premier League has triggered a wave of investment behind the scenes, with major work now well underway to modernise and expand the club’s infrastructure.

Both the Academy of Light and the Stadium of Light are undergoing extensive upgrades this summer, backed by co-owners Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori, as the club prepares for the demands of top-flight football after an eight-year absence.

Full-scale renovation at the Academy of Light

At the club’s training base, every pitch on site has been stripped using a Koro Field TopMaker, with fresh sand spread and full reseeding carried out across the board. The goal is to bring surfaces up to elite Premier League standards. The first-team plateau, which includes two full-size pitches and a warm-up area, has undergone significant work. One pitch has been completely resurfaced and reseeded, with the second set to follow next summer.

A mound of soil at the edge of the warm-up zone has also been dug out to create space for an additional full-size pitch, boosting training capacity and session flexibility. Meanwhile, the pitch with undersoil heating has been dug up entirely and rebuilt from the foundations to replicate the Stadium of Light’s playing surface, though with upgraded sprinkler systems, which are said to outperform the stadium’s current setup.

Other improvements include a brand-new irrigation tank, reducing reliance on natural water sources and improving pitch maintenance reliability. Fencing around the first-team training areas and the Under-18s pitch has also been replaced, while both the indoor and outdoor 3G pitches have been restored to a high level, with a new perimeter fence installed outside.

Stadium of Light gets major fan-focused revamp

Significant work is also taking place at the Stadium of Light, including the annual top-level pitch resurfacing and the most extensive internal refurbishment since the stadium first opened in 1997.

On Wednesday, the club announced a seven-figure investment in the stadium’s concourse areas, aimed at enhancing the matchday experience for all fans. Sunderland have entered into a new partnership with global hospitality firm Delaware North, who operate at over 50 major venues including Wembley, the Emirates, the MCG, and MetLife Stadium.

Chief Business Officer David Bruce said the partnership would redefine fan experience at the ground: “From the concourses to the stadium’s most exclusive premium spaces, including the Banks on the Wear and 76 Yards experiences, the fan journey will be elevated across every touchpoint with industry-leading servicing and innovation at the heart of a redefined operation.”

Michelin-starred chef and Sunderland supporter Tommy Banks is set to take a central role in the upgraded premium hospitality areas, while general admission fans can expect improved catering and faster service across the board.

A club statement added: “This will feature refurbished concourse environments and enhancements to the food and beverage offering, including a wider selection of beers and collaborations with local vendors, underpinned by new technology to significantly increase the speed and quality of service.”

Doug Tetley, Managing Director of Delaware North UK, said: “The Stadium of Light is a special place with a passionate fanbase, and we are excited to bring our global experience and innovation to this iconic venue. Our goal is to deliver memorable moments for every supporter who walks through the gates.”

A joint ownership model driving growth

Sunderland’s current ownership structure was finalised in May 2023, when Sartori acquired the final shares held by Stewart Donald. Sartori, involved since 2018, now owns 36% of the club, with Louis-Dreyfus holding a 64% majority stake. Under standard pro-rata funding arrangements, both owners contribute in line with their shareholding, and both are actively backing the club’s Premier League rebuild.

The signs are clear: spending has increased significantly both on the pitch, with the £30million signing of Habib Diarra, the potential £21.5million arrival of Djordje Petrovic and more deals in the pipeline and off the pitch, with infrastructure finally catching up after years of stagnation in League One.

While more improvements across the club’s facilities – including media spaces and press areas inside the stadium – are expected, the current wave of upgrades sends a clear message: Sunderland intends not just to compete in the Premier League, but to stay there.

