Luke O’Nien vows to give “every bit” of himself as Sunderland prepare for Premier League return

Luke O’Nien says he will “give everything” for Sunderland as he prepares to lead the Black Cats back into the Premier League – delivering a passionate message to supporters that reflects on seven seasons of highs, lows and unwavering connection to the city.

Posting on LinkedIn, the 30-year-old shared an emotional statement to mark the next chapter of his career, writing: “When I first walked through the doors at Sunderland, I could never have imagined the journey that was about to unfold, the highs, the challenges, and the unbelievable support from this club and its people.

“Seven seasons later, here I am, signing a new contract as we head into the Premier League. What a feeling. I’ve loved every single experience here. Debut disaster, The 5 Wembley finals, the injuries, 121:59, the fans singing my name, walking out with my kids as mascots, and going to battle every week with my teammates!

“Sunderland has become home for me and my family. My wife and I have had two kids here, got married, we’ve fallen in love with the area, the walks along Roker seafront, grabbing a coffee, taking the kids to the park, and bumping into so many of you. The love you’ve shown us means the world. The stories you’ve shared, the way you’ve stood by us, from the tough days to the biggest celebrations, I’ll carry that with me forever.

“A huge thank you as well to the people behind the scenes. This club has helped me grow, not just as a player, but as a person. From the first day I walked in to now, so much has changed, but the people here have made it such a special journey.

“To hold the record for the most appearances at the Stadium of Light and to have been part of both promotions from League One to the Premier League is something I’ll never forget! Stepping out onto that pitch in front of you all is something I’ll always be grateful for and will never take for granted!

“Playing in the Premier League has been a dream since I was a kid, and to be able to do it here, with this club, in front of these fans, it’s special. The life you all have given me and my family is a debt I might not ever be able to repay you. I’m immensely grateful.”

The centre-back concluded before signing off his social media post: “But I’ll try by promising what I’ve always promised you fans; I’ll give everything. Every tackle, every sprint, every bit of me, every single day. Let’s attack the Premier League together.”

O’Nien, who signed a new Sunderland contract earlier this week keeping him at the club until 2027, will now help lead Régis Le Bris’ side into their first top-flight game in eight years when West Ham United visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, though the defender won’t play any part owing to a shoulder injury sustained in last season’s play-off final at Wembley.

