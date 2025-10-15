Sunderland’s Luke O’Nien shares an emotional post on his journey from non-league to Old Trafford

Sunderland defender Luke O’Nien has shared a heartfelt reflection on his football journey after being named on the bench for the club’s Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The popular Black Cats star took to social media to post a message about perspective, growth and gratitude – drawing on his rise from non-league football to the top flight.

O’Nien wrote: “From sitting on the floor in non-league to walking out at the Theatre of Dreams, all in just over a decade. I remember sitting on the grass at Wealdstone because the bench was full, waiting for my chance and hoping for a moment to prove myself.

“Last weekend, after a long layoff, I was sitting on the bench at Old Trafford in the Premier League. It’s funny how life comes full circle. I know some players get frustrated being on the bench, and I get it. I felt the same way during the first few months of my Sunderland career.

“But sometimes, you need to pause and realise just how far you’ve come. I’ve played in the Ryman Premier, Conference South, League Two, League One, and the Championship. Social media can make it look like every player’s journey is smooth, like we’ve all got it figured out. The truth is, we don’t.

“In every league I’ve played in, I’ve doubted myself. Wondered if I really belonged. That’s just being human. No matter the level, my approach has never changed: Play football. Did the match go well? Brilliant. You worked hard, it paid off. Smile, enjoy it, and go again tomorrow.

“Did it go badly? Brilliant. More lessons to learn before you level up. Then take a step back and understand why you made that mistake. Ask yourself: What would I do differently next time? Then show up the next day with the same smile and the same hunger, but now with more knowledge.

“Because you faced your mistakes, owned them, and learned from them. That compound effect, learning from every mistake, big or small, is what separates progress from standing still. You’ve got to build a healthy relationship with mistakes if you want to grow. For me, that’s been the key.”

Luke O’Nien’s rise at Sunderland

O’Nien’s Sunderland career has been one of resilience, adaptability and unrelenting professionalism since his arrival from Wycombe Wanderers in July 2018. Initially signed as a midfielder, O’Nien quickly won over supporters with his energy, commitment and positive attitude, becoming a symbol of the club’s rebuilding era following relegation to League One. He scored his first Sunderland goal in a 2–0 win at Shrewsbury Town and added another in a 4–2 victory over Barnsley during his debut season, where he later picked up the Young Player of the Year award.

O’Nien’s versatility became a key asset as he transitioned into a defensive role, excelling at right-back and centre-half while maintaining his trademark enthusiasm. His tenacity earned widespread praise, and by 2021 he was named in the League One Team of the Season before signing a new three-year deal that summer.

Under successive managers, O’Nien remained a constant presence both on and off the pitch, leading by example and embodying the spirit Sunderland fans demand from their players. His commitment to the cause was typified during the 2025 Championship play-off final against Sheffield United, when he dislocated his shoulder but still celebrated wildly as Sunderland sealed their long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Ahead of the 2024–25 campaign, he was appointed club captain, scoring on the opening day against Cardiff City and continuing to play a crucial leadership role under Régis Le Bris. In August 2025, O’Nien signed a new two-year contract – further cementing his status as one of Sunderland’s most dependable modern figures.

