Sunderland loanee defender dropped after January transfer move to Scotland

Sunderland loanee defender Nectar Triantis was dropped by manager Nick Montgomery this weekend.

The Australian defender has made four appearances for Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership since his January loan move but was dropped for the game against Dundee on Saturday.

The centre-back was brought on in the second half as Hibs ran out 2-1 winners at home. Fellow Sunderland loanee Elezier Mayenda also started on the bench but was not utilised during the game at all.

The striker has made just one league appearance off the bench since his own January loan move from Sunderland to Hibs. Both Mayenda and Triantis joined the Black Cats during last summer's recruitment wave but couldn't nail down a starting spot and were loaned out last January.

Jay Matete started in League One on Saturday for Oxford United but could do nothing to prevent his side's 2-1 loss during his sixth appearance for the club since joining on loan during the winter window.

Alex Bass started in goal as AFC Wimbledon were beaten 1-0 by Doncaster Rovers in League Two, the stopper's 34th league start for the club so far this campaign. Jack Diamond started for Carlisle United during their 2-1 away loss to Bristol Rovers in League One, his sixth appearance of the campaign.

Loanee defender Joe Anderson didn't feature at all for Shrewsbury Town in League One over the weekend and didn't make the bench. Jewison Bennette's loan club Aris are back in action on Sunday afternoon.