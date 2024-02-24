Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Rangers, QPR and Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton was asked if he would consider taking the Sunderland job while appearing on a podcast recently.

Mike Dodds will take charge of Sunderland's first team until the end of the season after the sacking of Michael Beale earlier this month. Dodds being handed the role of "interim" has triggered speculation regarding the Black Cats' next move in the summer, with several candidates linked.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Warburton was asked if he’d take the Sunderland job if he were offered it but didn't commit either way, instead opting to praise the Wearsiders as a "massive" club.

“If you can’t see the potential at Sunderland, as a manager or coach… It’s a massive club. Great fan base. Anyone who gets that job right will be in for a fantastic ride," Warburton said during the podcast appearance.