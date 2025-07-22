Former Sunderland midfielder James McConnell set for new Liverpool deal and Championship loan

Liverpool midfielder James McConnell, once on the books at Sunderland, is close to agreeing a new long-term contract at Anfield, with a Championship loan move likely to follow.

The 20-year-old, who left Wearside for Merseyside at U15 level, is drawing strong interest from Ipswich Town, West Brom and Derby County. Bundesliga clubs have also enquired, though Liverpool are not believed to be entertaining any proposals including an option to buy clause.

McConnell made his senior debut for the Reds two seasons ago and has previously earned praise from Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot for his calm performances at the base of midfield. He made his debut in Liverpool’s FA Cup win over Norwich City in January last year and featured from the bench in the EFL Cup final triumph over Chelsea in 2024.

Slot reportedly blocked a potential loan exit in January following McConnell’s impressive Champions League showing against PSV Eindhoven, underlining the Dutchman’s faith in the young playmaker. A regular for England’s Under-20s, McConnell now looks set to secure regular first-team football elsewhere – but Liverpool see him as a long-term part of their plans, with a new deal close to being finalised.

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris spoke to The Echo after the 1-0 defeat to Sporting Lisbon at Estadio Algarve on Monday night. He reflected on an encouraging performance despite the result and gave an update on the club’s transfer plans, as well as confirming the current injury situation at the club.

“Yeah, absolutely. This game was interesting at this moment of pre-season because we faced a mature, experienced team with strong references together. They are ready to play, they have the Super Cup in a week so they are ready for competition,” Le Bris said after the game.

“We faced this structure with good players inside and threats in behind. I think for the goal we conceded, it's important to make this mistake now so that we can fix the problem. We had this problem last season with the switch between man-for-man and zonal defence, so the mistake is necessary to fix this problem.

“I think in possession, our references were positive, we created many chances. It means that we have the ability to build up play, to be strong and progress through the pitch, and now the last question will be the clinical ability. We know this is going to be very important in the Premier League.”

Le Bris also said that Wilson Isidor and Niall Huggins were left out of Sunderland's squad against Sporting Lisbon as a precaution. The pair were absent from the 1-0 draw against the Portuguese champions, a game in which the Black Cats played well and were probably unlucky to lose.

Isidor took a whack to his knee in the draw with Sevilla on Saturday, but the issue is not serious, while Huggins was rested after a demanding recent schedule. Having missed all of last season through injury, Sunderland want to proceed carefully to give him the best chance of succeeding.

"Wilson took a bit of a kick to his knee in the last game, he trained yesterday, but it was a little bit stiff this morning," Le Bris said. "So we just decided to avoid any risk with this game. I'm not worried at the moment. Then with Niall, he has had eight consecutive days of training and I think the last one was too much. Again, we just decided against a risky situation for him."

