Ajax have secured a loan deal for a former Sunderland prospect, with the Eredivisie giants set for Champions League football

Former Sunderland academy prospect James McConnell has joined Ajax on loan from Liverpool for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

The 20-year-old midfielder links up with the Eredivisie side to gain further senior experience, reuniting with former Liverpool coach John Heitinga, now in charge of Ajax, and goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros, who is also on loan in Amsterdam.

Before finalising the move, McConnell signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool, extending his stay at Anfield after progressing through the club’s academy since joining from Sunderland at under-15 level. McConnell has made 13 senior appearances for Liverpool to date and was handed his competitive debut by Jürgen Klopp in a Europa League win over Toulouse at Anfield in October 2023.

He featured nine times during his breakthrough season, registering an assist against Norwich City in the FA Cup and earning a Carabao Cup winner’s medal after coming off the bench in Liverpool’s 2024 final victory over Chelsea. Under Liverpool boss Arne Slot, McConnell made four senior appearances last season, including his Champions League debut away at PSV Eindhoven in January.

Ajax, who finished runners-up in the Eredivisie last season, have started the new campaign strongly, taking seven points from their opening three fixtures. The Dutch giants will also feature in the Champions League league phase this season, giving McConnell the chance to test himself at the highest level of European football.

Le Bris offers Dan Neil contract update

Le Bris has provided an update on the club’s ongoing contract talks with midfielder Dan Neil, who has entered the final 12 months of his current deal.

Neil could leave for nothing next summer if no agreement is reached, but Le Bris remains optimistic that a solution can still be found before the player can technically sign for another club in January. “It’s the normal life of a player and a club,” Le Bris said.

The Sunderland head coach added: “It is always a shared decision in the end. If we can’t find a solution and he stays, then I, as a manager, will be happy because he is a good player and a good person. He is really well-connected with the project.”

However, Le Bris still sounded hopeful when pressed further on the situation between Neil and the club: “Then at the end of the season, if he has to leave, then he will leave if we can’t find any other solution. I still think there is a chance of progress [over a contract], though. I am still optimistic.”

Neil, 23, reportedly turned down interest from Premier League and La Liga clubs earlier this summer to remain at Sunderland and fight for his place in Le Bris’ side. Despite fierce competition for midfield spots following a significant summer investment, his focus remains on fulfilling his boyhood ambition of representing his hometown club in the Premier League. Despite that, a new deal between Neil and Sunderland has yet to be agreed upon.

