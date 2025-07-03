Black Cats express condolences after tragic death of Portugal forward and his brother in Spain.

Sunderland AFC have paid tribute to Diogo Jota following the tragic death of the Liverpool and Portugal forward in a car crash in Spain.

The 28-year-old was killed in the early hours of Thursday morning near Zamora in northwestern Spain, alongside his brother, Andre. The crash took place on the Rias Bajas Highway (A-52) near Palacios de Sanabria. Just ten days earlier, Jota had celebrated his wedding. He is survived by three children.

In a statement shared on social media in response to Liverpool’s tweet announcing the sad news, Sunderland wrote: “Our thoughts are with Diogo's family, friends, teammates, and everyone at Liverpool FC during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace.”

The club's message echoed the sentiments of the wider football community, which has been left stunned by the news. Liverpool also released a statement, saying: “Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.”

They added that no further comment would be made at this time and asked for privacy for the Jota family, pledging the club’s full support in the days and weeks ahead. Jota, who joined Liverpool from Wolves in 2020, made a major impact on Merseyside with his relentless work rate and clinical finishing. His career began in Portugal with Paços de Ferreira, before moves to Atlético Madrid and Porto, followed by his rise in the Premier League.

Jota was a key figure during his five years at Liverpool, notably scoring six goals during the club’s recent Premier League-winning campaign. He netted 47 goals in 123 appearances for the Reds and earned 49 caps for Portugal, contributing 14 international goals. His younger brother, Andre, 26, was also a professional footballer.

Tributes have poured in from across the footballing world in honour of a player known not just for his talent, but his humility and professionalism. Former club Wolves wrote: “We are heartbroken. Diogo was adored by our fans, loved by his teammates and cherished by everyone who worked with him during his time at Wolves.”

The Premier League club’s statement continued: “The memories he created will never be forgotten. Our hearts go out to the family, friends and loved ones of Diogo and his brother, Andre. You will be truly missed, and always remembered.”

The Portuguese football federation said it was "utterly devastated by the deaths". They said: "Far beyond being an exceptional player, with nearly 50 caps for the national team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all teammates and opponents, someone with a contagious joy and a reference within his own community.”

Portugal’s statement on Jota’s sad passing continued: "We have lost two champions. The passing of Diogo and Andre Silva represents irreparable losses for Portuguese Football, and we will do everything to honour their legacy daily."

