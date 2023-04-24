News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland linked with left-field interest in coach Francesco Farioli amid Watford ‘talks'

Sunderland have been linked with Italian coach Francesco Farioli – who recently left his role at Turkish Super League club Alanyaspor.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 10:10 BST

It was reported earlier this month that Farioli, who has been out of work since February, had held talks with Watford about succeeding current head coach Chris Wilder.

Now journalist Fabrizio Romano has tweeted: “Sunderland appreciate Francesco Farioli as new head coach for the next season, he’s on top of their list. #SAFC

“Farioli, considered talented coach — he’s only 34 years old and clubs in Italy, Portugal [including Braga], England and Turkey have approached him.”

Farioli has previously worked with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi when the former was a goalkeeper coach at Italian clubs Benevento and Sassuolo.

After a spell at Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk in 2021, Farioli was appointed Alanyaspor’s head coach later that year.

The Athletic have reported Farioli ‘is in the process of travelling around Europe and the UK to watch a number of games and visit connections.’

The Stadium of Light.The Stadium of Light.
