Sunderland have been linked with an ambitious £20million deal following promotion to the Premier League

Sunderland have set their sights on £20m-rated AS Monaco right-back Wilfried Singo as they begin plotting their summer recruitment drive ahead of their long-awaited return to the Premier League.

According to a report in the print edition of the Daily Mirror, the Black Cats are interested in bringing the 23-year-old Ivorian international to the Stadium of Light as part of an ambitious rebuild under Régis Le Bris. Singo, who joined Monaco from Torino last summer, made 29 appearances in Ligue 1 this season and was a regular fixture in a side that finished second behind champions Paris Saint-Germain. Known for his pace, athleticism, and powerful overlapping runs, Singo is viewed as a modern full-back capable of operating in both a back four and as a wing-back, flexibility that would suit Le Bris' adaptable style.

Any potential move for Singo would likely require a significant financial commitment. The 6ft 2in defender is under contract at Monaco until 2028 and is valued highly by the Ligue 1 side, meaning Sunderland would have to splash out to secure the transfer, something that promotion to the top tier may now allow. While the interest remains at an early stage, Singo's name being linked shows that Sunderland are exploring high-profile options as they prepare to compete in the Premier League again.

Sunderland open contract talks with Romaine Mundle

In other news, Sunderland are set to open talks with standout winger Romaine Mundle over a new contract following their promotion to the Premier League, according to Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie.

The 22-year-old has been one of the Black Cats' brightest performers this season, catching the eye with his pace, flair, and creativity despite missing a chunk of the campaign through injury. His contributions were instrumental in helping Sunderland secure a return to the top flight, and the club are now looking to secure his long-term future.

Downie reports that Sunderland plans to begin discussions with Mundle over a revised deal in the coming weeks, with his current contract set to expire in 2026. The move comes amid growing interest from elsewhere, with multiple Premier League clubs monitoring the former Tottenham youngster. European sides PSV Eindhoven and Club Brugge are also said to be tracking his progress closely.

Mundle joined Sunderland from Standard Liège on 1st February 2024 but established himself as a key figure under former head coach Régis Le Bris last season. His ability to beat defenders and unlock defences has made him a fan favourite at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are expected to open talks with several key players this summer as part of their Premier League preparations. With promotion increasing both the financial muscle and the profile of the club, the aim is to reward core squad members while fending off interest from domestic and European rivals. Mundle is seen as a player with huge potential and one the club is determined to build around as they re-establish themselves at the top level.

