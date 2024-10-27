Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Premier League clubs are reportedly circling two of Sunderland’s brightest stars ahead of the transfer window

Premier League clubs are reportedly showing interest in two of Sunderland’s top performers.

Manchester United and Chelsea have been credited with an interest in the Black Cats’ 17-year-old teenage sensation Chris Rigg after his blistering start to the 2024-25 season, with Sunderland currently top of the Championship by five points after 12 games played.

Sunderland are well protected in the event of any bids for Rigg in January and the following summer after the attacking midfielder signed a three-year professional deal at the Academy of Light during the off-season in what was a major boost to Régis Le Bris at the time.

However, Rigg’s goalscoring performances against Middlesbrough and Luton Town in recent months have intensified speculation surrounding interest from top-level Premier League clubs. CaughtOffside state that Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in the starlet alongside Brighton, Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Their report also adds that Sunderland value Rigg at around the £25million to £30million mark. Rigg is the only player to have featured in all of the Wearsiders league and cup games so far this season, making 13 appearances and netting three goals.

Arsenal are also believed to have sent scouts to watch Rigg against Luton Town. According to reports, the Gunners were also looking at goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, who has been linked with a move away from Sunderland for the last two windows.

Patterson, however, remains under contract at the Stadium of Light until 2028 meaning Sunderland are once again under no pressure to sell their goalkeeper unless the price is right.