Sunderland-linked Leigh Griffiths back in contention for Celtic’s Champions League qualifying clash

The 30-year-old striker was sent home from the Hoops training centre in Wales earlier in the month as police and the Parkhead club carried out investigations into his social media activity.

Police Scotland said it had established “no criminality” after carrying out a “full assessment” on claims Griffiths exchanged improper messages with a 15-year-old girl as well as another teen girl on social media.

Ahead of the visit of the Danish side, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou said: “He is ready to go. I think I said before the whole process with Leigh was pretty simple for me.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leigh Griffiths of Celtic.

“Obviously with regard to the incident other people took control of that investigation and from what I understand everything has been sorted in terms of understanding what took place.

“From then he was made available and that’s when he came back into my consciousness as a footballer.

“And I am not the kind who absolves himself of responsibility of things but with a limit of 24 hours every day and the amount if things I need to concentrate on, I decided that I will concentrate on the things I can control.

“And once Leigh came back into the squad and everything was settled in terms of the incident then he is back being a Celtic player, back as part of the squad and available for selection tomorrow,” added the Celtic boss ahead of the game.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.