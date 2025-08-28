Sheffield United have completed the signing of a highly-rated Championship defender after Sunderland opted against making a move

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland were among the clubs linked with Japhet Tanganga earlier this summer – but the Black Cats opted not to firm up their interest, instead prioritising targets with top-level European experience.

The 26-year-old centre-back has now completed a permanent move to Sheffield United from Millwall for an undisclosed fee, signing a three-year deal at Bramall Lane after negotiations between the two clubs reached a conclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tanganga had emerged as one of the Championship’s standout defenders during his time at The Den, making 43 appearances last season under Alex Neil and scooping Millwall’s Player of the Year award as the club narrowly missed out on a top-six finish.

Speaking after his move, Tanganga said: “Sheffield United is a big club with a lot of history. I am just excited to be here, and I can't wait to get started. Sometimes in your career, you have to make certain decisions, and I think this one is the right one for me.”

The Hackney-born defender came through Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, making his senior debut in 2019 before gaining experience in the Premier League, Bundesliga and Championship. Following a loan stint at FC Augsburg, he joined Millwall permanently last summer after impressing during an initial short-term spell.

Sunderland had monitored Tanganga’s situation earlier in the window as Kristjaan Speakman and Florent Ghisolfi weighed up defensive reinforcements ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign. However, the Black Cats shifted focus towards players with extensive experience in Europe’s top leagues – a strategy that has already seen them secure deals for the likes of Reinildo Mandava, Nordi Mukiele and Omar Alderete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United have secured one of the Championship’s most highly-rated defenders as they prepare for a promotion push this season. Had Sunderland not beaten the Blades in last May’s play-off final, a move for Tanganga to come to Wearside would have been more likely – but Premier League status has shifted the Black Cats’ focus towards defenders with proven top-flight and European experience.

What Kristjaan Speakman has said about Sunderland’s transfer plans

Speaking to Football Focus before Sunderland's recent win over West Ham, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the club would remain active in the transfer market right up until the transfer deadline on September 1st.

“It is a process all the way through to the end of the month," he said. "I mean, we're trying to build the best squad for the Premier League that we can do. We think we've had a really good start at that. Obviously, today will be a good test for us, the first game, but we'll be working away through to deadline day to try to make sure that the team is the right team and the squad is the right squad.

“Fans will be excited, obviously keen to see the new faces, but I think there'll be a few as well who want a bit of reassurance. You know, we've seen history not be kind to some clubs who've had a real go. So it's bound to be a bit of a gamble, it always is. But how much is the club future-proof to make sure everything will be okay in the long run? Yeah, we've always tried to look at every outcome when we make decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“We're always looking at what's the short-term, and obviously for us that's the Premier League season, and obviously what the medium and long-term is. So we certainly have always been well-planned with that. I think you've always got to look at all the different outcomes, whether they're positive or negative.

“We're all geared up for the positive. You can spend a lot of time, I think, talking about the challenge and the difficulty. We've tried to assess the focus on what the solutions are and how we can build a really positive team for the Premier League.”

Your next Sunderland read: Régis Le Bris confirms Wilson Isidor plan after Sunderland's half-time switch against Huddersfield