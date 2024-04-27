Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips is no longer Hartlepool United manager, it has been confirmed.

A club statement released on Saturday morning confirmed Phillips’ exit stating his ‘contract has come to an end’. Pools moved quickly to appoint another new boss after securing their National League status, with Darren Sarll named boss.

A club statement read: “Hartlepool United can today confirm that Head Coach Kevin Phillips’ contract has come to an end. Further, the Club Board has made a decision on the Manager appointment moving forward and will release more details in due course. Kevin was appointed as Head Coach in an initial deal that took him to the end of the 2023/24 season.”

Pools chairman Raj Singh added: “Kevin has done a good job this season since coming in as Head Coach and he’s been great to work with. His remit upon appointment was firstly to make sure that the club retained its current league status and then from there to start looking up towards play-off positions.

“We had a difficult backdrop and precarious league position when the previous manager departed. We believed that Kevin was the right appointment to navigate through things and in the end he has helped comfortably ensure that the club stay away from any relegation concerns, which at one point were lingering.

“We put on record our thanks to Kevin and we all wish him the very best for the next steps in his career. He will always be welcome at Pools.”

What has the new Hartlepool United boss said?

Sarll said: “I'm really excited to get started - the opportunity and challenge at the club is one I'm very much looking forward to. I'm coming here in order to win and we need to close that gap to the play-offs. We won't accept mediocrity, we need to challenge every season and that all starts from the dressing room. I can’t wait to start, creating a strong dressing room is the priority ahead of this pre-season.