Leicester midfielder Bilal El Khannouss is close to a £23.5million move to Stuttgart, reports suggest

Sunderland and Leeds United have previously been linked with Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss, but reports in Germany now suggest the Moroccan international is set to join Stuttgart before the transfer deadline.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Stuttgart have reached an agreement in principle with Leicester and the 20-year-old is travelling to Germany to undergo a medical. The Bundesliga side are expected to pay around £23.5million, with El Khannouss signing a four-year contract.

Stuttgart have moved quickly to strengthen their attack following the news that forward Deniz Undav faces a long-term spell on the sidelines. Head coach Sebastian Hoeneß has made signing an attacking midfielder a priority, and El Khannouss has been identified as the ideal option.

Tavolieri also reports that Stuttgart are set to confirm a second signing, with Nice forward Badredine Bouanani expected to arrive in a £17million deal. The club’s spending power has been boosted by the high-profile sale of Nick Woltemade to Newcastle United, leaving Stuttgart with an estimated transfer balance of around £85million.

El Khannouss joined Leicester City from Genk last summer for a reported £21million fee and has already made several Premier League appearances, scoring his first goal for the club in a 3-1 win over West Ham United in December.

The midfielder has also been capped by Morocco at senior level, making his international debut at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has since developed a reputation as one of Europe’s most promising young midfielders. Despite links to Sunderland and Leeds United earlier in the summer, Stuttgart now look set to complete the deal ahead of Monday’s 7pm transfer deadline.

Le Bris offers Dan Neil contract update

Le Bris has provided an update on the club’s ongoing contract talks with midfielder Dan Neil, who has entered the final 12 months of his current deal.

Neil could leave for nothing next summer if no agreement is reached, but Le Bris remains optimistic that a solution can still be found before the player can technically sign for another club in January. “It’s the normal life of a player and a club,” Le Bris said.

The Sunderland head coach added: “It is always a shared decision in the end. If we can’t find a solution and he stays, then I, as a manager, will be happy because he is a good player and a good person. He is really well-connected with the project.”

However, Le Bris still sounded hopeful when pressed further on the situation between Neil and the club: “Then at the end of the season, if he has to leave, then he will leave if we can’t find any other solution. I still think there is a chance of progress [over a contract], though. I am still optimistic.”

Neil, 23, reportedly turned down interest from Premier League and La Liga clubs earlier this summer to remain at Sunderland and fight for his place in Le Bris’ side. Despite fierce competition for midfield spots following a significant summer investment, his focus remains on fulfilling his boyhood ambition of representing his hometown club in the Premier League. Despite that, a new deal between Neil and Sunderland has yet to be agreed upon.

