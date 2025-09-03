Sunderland and Leeds United explored an £18.2million transfer this summer before deciding against a move

Sunderland reportedly explored a potential move for new Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens earlier in the summer – but quickly dropped their interest after being quoted a hefty asking price.

According to reports in Belgium via the Daily Mail, Sunderland and Leeds United both made enquiries about the 22-year-old shot-stopper, who has since joined United from Royal Antwerp on a five-year deal worth around £18.2million, including add-ons.

However, it is claimed that both clubs backed away after holding internal discussions about the fee and whether Lammens would be the right fit for English football at this stage of his career. Lammens was one of several goalkeeping options considered by Sunderland’s recruitment team following promotion to the Premier League. In the end, Sunderland opted against pursuing Lammens and instead signed Robin Roefs from NEC Nijmegen for £11.5million.

Roefs has since established himself as Sunderland’s first-choice goalkeeper under Régis Le Bris, impressing with a string of early-season performances and saving a crucial penalty in the 2-1 victory over Brentford last weekend. His form has also earned him a first senior Netherlands call-up under Ronald Koeman. Sunderland’s decision to move for Roefs rather than Lammens has so far paid off, with the 22-year-old already helping the Black Cats to six points from their opening three Premier League matches.

In other transfer news, Alan Browne has completed a season-long loan move to Middlesbrough and says the chance to be closer to home and help a “massive club” fight for Premier League promotion was too good to turn down.

The 30-year-old midfielder departs Sunderland after making 23 appearances last season, playing his part as the Black Cats secured promotion back to the top flight. But with opportunities expected to be limited under Régis Le Bris this season.

Browne says the move to Teesside made sense for a number of reasons. Speaking to the club’s media team after signing, Browne admitted his first emotion was relief: “Yeah, probably relief more than anything,” he said when asked for his initial reaction to joining Middlesbrough.

Browne explained why the move felt right for him at this stage of his career: “Well, I think for obvious reasons. It's close to home where I am at the moment. I've got a young family, so that was always going to make the move easy and it's a massive club.

“It's a Premier League club if we're being honest and that's what I'm going to try to help get the club back to. They've made an amazing start so far, some good individual players. I had a brief chat with the manager who talked me into it as well.” Browne admitted he has been keeping up with Middlesbrough’s early-season form: “I watch the highlights every weekend, but I didn't get a chance to watch a full game. Hopefully that'll come.”

The Republic of Ireland international, who spent a decade at Preston North End before joining Sunderland last summer, says that experience shaped his entire career: “Oh, it was brilliant. I went from a boy to a man basically. It was life-changing for me at the time and I just grew as a person and a player throughout my years there and gained a lot of experience, which hopefully I can bring to the fort this club.”