Sunderland have been linked with Leeds United forward Sam Greenwood amid claims of a limited summer budget

Sunderland are among the clubs keeping tabs on Sam Greenwood’s situation at Leeds United, according to a new report from the Daily Mail

The 23-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Preston North End, is expected to be available this window as Leeds look to reshape their squad following promotion to the Premier League. Greenwood made 45 appearances for North End in 2024–25, registering 10 goal contributions – including seven goals – in a side that struggled to stay clear of the drop.

Sunderland-born Greenwood remains under contract at Elland Road for another year but faces an uncertain future, with game time expected to be limited under Daniel Farke in the top flight. The versatile forward, capable of playing as a No.10, out wide or up front, is thought to be seeking regular minutes – something that may be hard to come by at Leeds.

Reports have linked both Leicester City and Sunderland with an interest in the former Arsenal player, though the latter’s approach this summer is expected to be shaped by financial caution. The Mail also somewhat controversially claims that head coach Régis Le Bris is to be working with a restricted transfer budget this summer, which may influence the club’s next steps. According to the Daily Mail, Le Bris will operate on a modest transfer budget and is therefore assessing a mix of low-cost domestic options and affordable overseas talent.

That could make Greenwood, who reportedly has a buy clause of around £1.5million following his Preston loan, an attractive option, particularly given his local roots and positional flexibility. However, it remains to be seen whether the link is serious.

Greenwood’s form at Preston was mixed. He made a bright start under Paul Heckingbottom, offering a technical edge and work rate in the final third, but his impact faded during the latter stages of the season. It follows a similar pattern to his loan spell at Middlesbrough the year before, where again no permanent deal materialised.

Preston are not expected to trigger the buy clause, while Boro still retain an interest but have yet to make a formal move. For now, Greenwood remains a Leeds United player, though several Championship clubs and overseas sides are said to be monitoring developments.

The 23-year-old was recently pictured training at a CL Football Coaching session in the Sunderland area alongside coaches Carl Lawson and Rees Greenwood, both ex-Sunderland academy products. While his presence in the region has sparked some speculation, it is believed to be part of his off-season fitness regime rather than an indicator of an imminent return to Wearside. Sam Greenwood came through Sunderland’s academy before moving to Arsenal in 2018, eventually signing for Leeds two years later. Whether he adds a homecoming to that journey remains to be seen.