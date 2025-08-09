Former Sunderland striker Joe Gelhardt is close to rejoining Hull City on loan after Leeds green light move

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland loanee Joe Gelhardt is closing in on a move back to Hull City after Leeds United altered their initial stance on the forward’s future.

The 23-year-old, who enjoyed a productive loan spell with the Black Cats during the second half of the 2022-23 campaign, spent last season with Hull, scoring five goals in 20 appearances as the Tigers narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gelhardt returned to Elland Road this summer following his time at the MKM Stadium, but has not featured in Daniel Farke’s pre-season plans. With opportunities limited in a Leeds squad aiming for Premier League survival, the club has now sanctioned another loan move for the striker.

Hull had been keen to bring Gelhardt back on a permanent basis, with Leeds initially open to a sale. However, negotiations shifted as the Yorkshire club decided they were happy for the forward to leave on loan instead, with a season-long switch to East Yorkshire now close to completion. Gelhardt remains under contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2027.

Who is Joe Gelhardt?

Born in Liverpool in May 2002, Gelhardt came through the youth ranks at Wigan Athletic, joining the club at the age of 10. He progressed through the academy and signed a professional contract in August 2018, making his senior debut later that month in an EFL Cup tie against Rotherham United.

He scored his first professional goal for the Latics in September 2019 in a 2–2 draw with Hull City. By the end of the 2019-20 campaign, Gelhardt had made 19 appearances in all competitions, with 18 coming in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gelhardt’s move to Leeds came shortly after Wigan’s relegation, and he made his debut for the Whites in September 2021 in an EFL Cup tie against Fulham. His Premier League debut followed a month later against Southampton, and he opened his Leeds account in December 2021 with a goal against Chelsea. A memorable highlight came in March 2022 when Gelhardt netted a dramatic added-time winner against Norwich City at Elland Road.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

With game time limited in 2022-23, Gelhardt joined Sunderland on loan in January. His time on Wearside saw him make 18 appearances and score three goals, playing a key role in the club’s push to the Championship play-offs. He found the net for the first time in red and white against Rotherham United in February 2023.

After returning to Leeds, Gelhardt was loaned to Hull for the 2024-25 season, where his five goals helped them secure safety. Now set for another spell with the Tigers, Gelhardt will be hoping to build on last season’s form and establish himself as a consistent scorer at Championship level – all while keeping his long-term future at Leeds in mind.