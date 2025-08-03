England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale rejected Sunderland and Leeds amid fears of another relegation – report

Aaron Ramsdale reportedly rejected approaches from Sunderland and Leeds United before sealing a high-profile loan switch to Newcastle United.

According to Alan Nixon, the England international had no interest in joining a newly promoted side – despite signs of interest from Sunderland, Leeds and Burnley – and instead chose a reunion with Eddie Howe on Tyneside.

Ramsdale, 27, joined the Magpies on a season-long loan from Southampton this weekend, marking a significant coup for Newcastle in their search for a reliable goalkeeper. However, Nixon reports that Ramsdale and his representatives were clear from the outset that they would not consider any offer from clubs just promoted to the Premier League.

The former Arsenal stopper, who has already suffered top-flight relegations during his time at Bournemouth and Sheffield United, is understood to be wary of adding to that track record. Ramsdale previously worked under Eddie Howe at Bournemouth and admitted the opportunity to reunite with the Newcastle boss was a key factor in his decision.

“Working with the manager and his coaching staff again was a big draw for me,” Ramsdale said. “He really showed me the ropes, and turned me from a man into a professional footballer at Bournemouth. Newcastle had been linked with Burnley’s James Trafford earlier in the summer, but turned to Ramsdale once Manchester City completed a move for the England Under-21 international.

Sunderland, meanwhile, remain active in the transfer market as Régis Le Bris continues to assess his options across the pitch following the £11.5million arrival of goalkeeper Robin Roefs alongside the likes of Habib Diarra, Enzo Le Fee, Noah Sadiki and others.

Régis Le Bris delivers verdict on Sunderland's pre-season form

Sunderland have not win since their first pre-season fixture against South Shields, but Le Bris insists he is pleased with the progress of his team. "I'm not too worried, we lost the last five games of the Championship season but we understood why," Le Bris said.

Le Bris added after the game to the media at the Stadium of Light: "It's not the same scenario but we are building a new squad, the quality is clear so it's just a question of adding new building blocks. We can feel the energy is different."

Xhaka delivered an excellent performance at the base of midfield and Le Bris confirmed that he is likely to be captain for the upcoming campaign.

Le Bris said: "We need maturity, level, consistency, experience - he brings everything. You can feel that for the others around him, it makes their life easier. For the Premier League it really helps to have two, three lads like that. He will probably be captain, yes."

Le Bris also praised goalkeeper Robin Roefs, who delivered a solid performance. Le Bris said: "Robin has this quality, he has composure on the ball. He's a good goalkeeper, he looked very good this afternoon."

