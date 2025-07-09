Sunderland remain in the mix for Neil El Aynaoui and Dominik Livakovic amid fresh transfer developments

Sunderland’s summer recruitment plans have taken another intriguing twist, with fresh updates on two high-profile targets suggesting the Black Cats remain firmly in the mix ahead of their return to the Premier League.

AS Roma have pulled out of the race to sign Lens midfielder Neil El Aynaoui, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano. The Serie A club had made an offer for the 22-year-old, but Lens rejected the proposal and are now attempting to convince the player to stay by offering improved terms.

With Roma unwilling to meet Lens’ demands, the Italian side have walked away from the deal. That development could open a potential pathway for Sunderland, who have been tracking El Aynaoui as part of their midfield rebuild this summer. The player is well known to Régis Le Bris from their time in Ligue 1, and sporting director Florent Ghisolfi previously worked with him at Lens.

El Aynaoui made 32 appearances last season in Ligue 1 and is considered a composed, press-resistant midfielder capable of progressing the ball through central areas. Sunderland are expected to bring in at least one more midfielder after the arrival of Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki and the departure of Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund.

In a separate update, a transfer account on X (@asmarcatr), which has over 38,000 followers, has claimed that Sunderland are also among the clubs monitoring Dominik Livakovic. The 30-year-old Croatian goalkeeper, currently at Fenerbahçe, has also attracted interest from Leeds United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

According to the report, Leeds have submitted an offer worth €7million (around £6million), but Fenerbahçe are holding out for a fee closer to €12–€13million (approximately £10–£11million). Sunderland are said to be keeping tabs on the situation, though no formal bid has been made.

The Black Cats are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, with uncertainty surrounding Anthony Patterson’s future and the club reportedly exploring upgrades between the sticks ahead of their Premier League campaign. Livakovic, who made headlines with Croatia at the 2022 World Cup, remains one of the most experienced goalkeepers in European football outside of the top five leagues.

Talbi deal close as £19.5million winger undergoes tests

Sunderland are also nearing the completion of a deal for Club Brugge winger Chemsedine Talbi. The 20-year-old Belgian arrived in the North East earlier this week for his medical, with a total package agreed at around £19.5million.

Talbi is expected to become the club’s fifth senior signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Enzo Le Fée, Noah Sadiki, and Habib Diarra. He scored seven goals and registered five assists in 44 appearances last season and is regarded as one of Belgium’s brightest young talents.

Ekwah exit almost done – with Sunderland to receive financial boost

Pierre Ekwah is close to sealing a permanent exit from Sunderland, with Ligue 2 side AS Saint-Étienne in the final stages of making his loan move permanent. As previously reported by The Echo, Sunderland negotiated a seven-figure loan fee last summer, and are now set to receive a further boost from the permanent fee, believed to be in the region of £6million.

However, a chunk of that will be owed to West Ham United due to a sell-on clause inserted in the original deal. A minor administrative issue is said to be delaying the final announcement, but Ekwah has not returned to Wearside for pre-season and is expected to be unveiled shortly by Saint-Étienne.