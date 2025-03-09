How does Sunderland’s transfer spend compare to their league position?

Sunderland’s transfer business in recent transfer windows has laid the foundations for their push for a return to the Premier League.

There has been a major focus on adding youthful talent to the Black Cats squad to allow players to develop during their time on Wearside and lead the club back to the top flight. Although there have been experienced additions such as Chris Mepham and Alan Browne, younger players have been handed a chance to impress during their time on Wearside.

There have also been some risks taken and handing Wilson Isidor a first opportunity to shine in English football appears to be one that is paying off. The French forward joined the Black Cats on loan during the summer transfer window and impressed sufficiently to persuade Sunderland to make him a permanent member of their squad after they agreed a fee of around £4.5m for the Zenit Saint-Petersberg star. With 12 goals and two assists in 33 appearances there is a feeling there is more to come from Isidor throughout the final ten games of the season as his side push for promotion.

No matter what happens, the Frenchman has played a significant role in a season that has already surpassed the expectations of some supporters. That is backed up by how Sunderland are sat ahead of a whole host of clubs that were happy to hand over a more lavish transfer spend throughout this season. With an exciting run-in lying ahead, we take a look at how Sunderland’s spending compares to their league position with the help of figures provided by the experts at TransferMarkt.

1. Burnley - €54.19m (league position 3rd) 2. Leeds United - €32.42m (league position 1st) 3. Norwich City - €31.90m (league position 10th) 4. Luton Town - €31.35m (league position 23rd) 5. Hull City - €31.20m (league position 19th) 6. Middlesbrough - €25.19 (league position 9th) 7. Sheffield United - €22.14m (league position 2nd) 8. Coventry City - €17.25m (league position 5th) 9. Cardiff City - €12.95m (league position 21st) 10. Sunderland - €11.75m (league position 4th) 11. West Bromwich Albion - €11.70m (league position 6th) 12. Bristol City - €10.20m (league position 7th) 13. Millwall - €10.15m (league position 12th) 14. Derby County - €9.44m (league position 22nd) 15. Swansea City - €8.93m (league position 15th) 16. Queens Park Rangers - €8.42m (league position 14th) 17. Stoke City - €6.34m (league position 20th) 18. Plymouth Argyle - €5.92m (league position 24th) 19. Portsmouth - €4.90m (league position 17th) 20. Blackburn Rovers - €4.79m (league position 8th) 21. Sheffield Wednesday - €4.75m (league position 13th) 22. Preston North End - €4.63m (league position 16th) 23. Oxford United - €3.82m (league position 18th) 24. Watford - €3.28m (league position 11th)