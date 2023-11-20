There are some surprise names in the Championship team of the season so far.

There is plenty of excitement around Wearside as Sunderland prepare to resume their push for promotion to the Premier League with a long trip to Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

The Black Cats have enjoyed a largely positive opening three months to the season and were sat in the Championship play-off spots when thoughts turned towards the international break last week. An impressive 3-1 win over Birmingham City was secured thanks to goals from Adil Aouchiche, Nectarios Triantis and former Blues youngster Jobe Bellingham.

That has given Tony Mowbray's men a platform to build on upon their return to Championship action as they begin the run-in to the crucial festive period when they travel to the south coast on Saturday afternoon.