The latest Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at Home Park.
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Plymouth – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.
The Black Cats moved back up to sixth in the table with a 3-1 win over Birmingham before the international break, meaning they’ve taken seven points from their last three matches.
Plymouth sit 19th after 16 games this season and have taken just one point from their last three matches.
Here’s the latest injury and team news from both camps:
1. Aji Alese (Sunderland) - DOUBT
While Alese is close to rejoining full training, it's unlikely he'll be made available immediately after the international break following a lengthy time out with a thigh injury. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth) - DOUBT
Hardie has scored six Championship goals for Plymouth this season but has missed the side's last two matches with a hamstring injury. While the setback isn't thought to be a long-term one, the 26-year-old remains a doubt for the game against Sunderland. Photo: GLYN KIRK
3. Chris Rigg (Sunderland) - DOUBT
Rigg is part of England's U17 World Cup squad in Indonesia. Ryan Garry's side have reached the knockout stages and will face Uzbekistan in the last 16 on Wednesday, meaning it’s unlikely Rigg will feature against Plymouth even if England go out. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Mustapha Bundu (Plymouth) - DOUBT
Bundu has also missed Plymouth's last two matches with a hamstring injury, leaving Steven Schumacher's side short of options up front. Photo: Getty Images