The latest Sunderland-related transfer news, gossip and rumours from around the web during the summer

Leeds United have held talks over a deal for highly-rated Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra – a player previously linked with Sunderland. However, according to Sky Sports, a move currently looks unlikely.

The newly-promoted Championship side are believed to have tabled a bid worth €22million (£18.7million) for the 21-year-old Senegal international earlier this window. While negotiations remain ongoing, Leeds are also exploring alternative midfield targets as they prioritise strengthening the spine of their team.

Diarra, who has represented France at youth level, is considered one of the brightest young midfielders in Europe and has also been on the radar at the Stadium of Light.

Milan Aleksic transfer reports emerge

Meanwhile, Sunderland midfielder Milan Aleksić appears increasingly likely to leave the club on loan this summer. Reports in Serbia suggest Partizan Belgrade are in advanced talks to take the 19-year-old on a temporary deal. The player is now said to be open to a return to Serbia in search of regular football, having struggled for minutes in his debut season on Wearside.

Aleksić joined Sunderland from Radnicki 1923 in a deal that saw the club fend off strong European interest, but Premier League promotion means his game time is expected to be limited once again. A move back to his boyhood club, where he began his youth career, could now help accelerate his development.

Telegraf report that discussions are ongoing regarding whether Partizan will have an option to buy at the end of the loan. However, Sunderland are thought to be keen to retain long-term control of the player, given the significant investment made to bring him in last summer.

Issac Price linked with Sunderland

Sunderland are showing early interest in West Bromwich Albion midfielder Isaac Price following his impressive rise at both club and international level. According to SportsBoom, the Black Cats are one of three newly promoted Premier League clubs – alongside Burnley and Portsmouth – monitoring the 21-year-old’s situation ahead of the summer window.

Price has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign since joining West Brom from Standard Liège earlier this year, with his dynamic performances catching the attention of top-flight scouts. A full Northern Ireland international, the former Everton academy graduate has already earned 22 caps and scored nine goals for his country.

He registered one goal in 15 Championship appearances for the Baggies last season, but it is his international pedigree and potential that continue to turn heads. Price’s future may depend on West Brom’s transfer stance and whether the club are willing to part with a player tipped for a big future.