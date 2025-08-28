Sunderland table £24m bid for Jhon Lucumí and target Premier League star Nayef Aguerd in late-window push

Sunderland are preparing for a hectic final week of the transfer window as Régis Le Bris looks to add more quality to his squad following an ambitious summer rebuild.

According to FootMercato, the Black Cats are actively trying to convince West Ham centre-back Nayef Aguerd to join their Premier League project. The 29-year-old Morocco international is also attracting interest from Marseille, AC Milan and AS Roma, making the race for his signature highly competitive. Aguerd returned to West Ham this summer after a loan spell at Real Sociedad and has featured in both of the Hammers’ opening league defeats against Chelsea and Sunderland. Sunderland are reportedly ready to table a significant financial package to lure him to Wearside, but West Ham’s stance on his future remains unclear.

Elsewhere, Sunderland remain among the clubs monitoring Brian Brobbey’s situation at Ajax, where uncertainty over the striker’s future continues. Reports in the Netherlands suggest Ajax will not move for a replacement unless Brobbey is sold, with VfB Stuttgart, AS Roma and Sunderland all considering an approach but yet to make a move. That’s according to the Voetbal publication.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports report that Sunderland have submitted an increased £24million bid to Bologna for Colombian international Jhon Lucumí. The 27-year-old defender is open to joining Le Bris’ side, but Bologna are reluctant to sell, having already lost several key players this summer.

Sunderland have already signed 12 players during the window, including Granit Xhaka, Nordi Mukiele, Omar Alderete, Robin Roefs, Habib Diarra, Simon Adingra, Chemsdine Talbi, Noah Sadiki, Reinildo, Arthur Masuaku and Marc Guiu. But with the squad still short in central defence and up front, the club remain determined to add further reinforcements before deadline day.

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Sunderland forward Trey Ogunsuyi is closing in on a loan move away from the Stadium of Light, with several clubs battling to secure his signature before the end of the transfer window, The Echo understands.

The Black Cats have multiple offers on the table for the highly rated 18-year-old, including interest from the Scottish Premiership, League One, League Two, and Belgium, the nation Ogunsuyi represents at youth international level. Born in England, Ogunsuyi is eligible to play for Belgium and Nigeria but committed his future to Belgium, earning a first call-up to their under-19 squad in October 2024.

The striker, who can also operate on the left wing, was a notable absentee from Sunderland’s Carabao Cup defeat to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night, with several of his under-21 teammates, including Jenson Jones, Jaydon Jones, and Timur Tutierov, all involved in Régis Le Bris’ first-team squad.

However, The Echo has learned that Ogunsuyi is edging closer to a temporary move, with a switch to Scotland currently the most likely outcome as things stand before the end of the transfer window on September 1, although the situation could still change as the situation develops.

Ogunsuyi has started the 2025-26 campaign in superb form, scoring three goals and providing one assist in his opening two Premier League 2 appearances, including a stunning hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur last week. The forward also added another goal and assist against National League side Scunthorpe United’s senior team in the revamped National League Cup, taking his tally to six goal contributions in just three games so far this season.

