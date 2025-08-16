Kristjaan Speakman admits Sunderland face a “gamble” as transfer work continues up to deadline day

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has outlined Sunderland’s transfer approach and long-term strategy as the Black Cats prepare to face West Ham United in their first Premier League game since 2017.

Speaking to Guy Mowbray on BBC Football Focus, Speakman said the club would continue working until deadline day to ensure Régis Le Bris has the strongest squad possible – while stressing the importance of balancing ambition with long-term security. “No, it is a process all the way through to the end of the month. I mean, we're trying to build the best squad for the Premier League that we can do,” Speakman said when asked if Sunderland were finished in the transfer market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We think we've had a really good start at that. Obviously, today will be a good test for us, the first game, but we'll be working away through to deadline day to try to make sure that the team is the right team and the squad is the right squad. Fans will be excited, obviously keen to see the new faces, but I think there'll be a few as well who want a bit of reassurance.

“You know, we've seen history not be kind to some clubs who've had a real go. So it's bound to be a bit of a gamble, it always is. But how much is the club future-proof to make sure everything will be okay in the long run? Yeah, we've always tried to look at every outcome when we make decisions.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“We're always looking at what's the short-term, and obviously for us that's the Premier League season, and obviously what the medium and long-term is. So we certainly have always been well-planned with that. I think you've always got to look at all the different outcomes, whether they're positive or negative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're all geared up for the positive. You can spend a lot of time, I think, talking about the challenge and the difficulty. We've tried to assess the focus on what the solutions are and how we can build a really positive team for the Premier League.”

Speakman acknowledged the excitement around Wearside as Sunderland step back into the top flight after eight years, but emphasised the need for progress beyond opening day. “Yeah, look, I think everybody wants a positive start, of course. We'll have a packed stadium alike today.

“It's been eight years since we've had Premier League football, so there's a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of excitement behind the scenes with the team and in the stadium. But ultimately, we have to progress, and today will be the first start of that. Hopefully, we can have a positive outcome, but we need to keep working, keep progressing, and keep developing the team.”

For Speakman, Sunderland’s long-term ambition is clear – to re-establish the club as a top-flight mainstay. “Yeah, look, I think the reality of it will hit me when the team comes out. I joined in League One and the journey was to get back to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The next cycle for us is to become an established Premier League team again, which is where the club's always been. So for us, it's a lot of excitement today. I'm very proud in terms of the work that's gone on over the last five years with the team, with the players, with the staff, and look, most of all for the supporters. Sunderland's always been a Premier League team in my lifetime. We're here to make sure they can become a Premier League team for the future.”

Sunderland host Graham Potter’s West Ham United at a sold-out Stadium of Light this afternoon, their first top-flight fixture since May 2017.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland Council issues fresh Sheepfolds statement in response to Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Sir Bob Murray