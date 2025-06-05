Jewison Bennette has been reflecting on his time with Sunderland

Former Sunderland winger Jewison Bennette has claimed that Black Cats sporting director Kristjaan Speakman “didn’t like” him, blaming the breakdown in their relationship for his struggles at the Stadium of Light.

The Costa Rican arrived on Wearside from boyhood club CS Herediano in 2022, and went on to make 21 senior appearance during his time in England, scoring two goals and assisting two more.

During the latter stages of his stint in the North East, however, Bennette was predominantly demoted to a role with Graeme Murty’s U21s squad, with his final Championship outing coming in September 2023 under Tony Mowbray, and his last senior cameo of any kind coming in the EFL Cup at the beginning of Regis Le Bris’ tenure.

Bennette’s time with Sunderland came to an end in March, with the attacker moving to Ukrainian outfit LNZ Cherkasy. Since then, he has registered just 133 minutes of action spread across three appearances.

What has Jewison Bennette said about his time at Sunderland?

In an interview with Spanish-language outlet La Nación , Bennette admitted that he felt as if Speakman was not an advocate of his, and that the lack of a positive relationship between the two hindered his progress with Sunderland.

He said: “The Sunderland issue was extra-football [non-football] related. I don’t feel there was anything specific, that I did anything wrong. Simply, the sporting director didn’t want me, there wasn’t a good relationship, he didn’t like me, and I wasn’t going to get a chance at Sunderland.”

The 20-year-old was also sent out on loan to Greek side Aris Thessaloniki last year for an ill-fated stint, and opened up on the conversations he had with Speakman in the aftermath of his return.

He added: “I spoke with him [Speakman], asked him what had happened, but in the end, we didn’t reach an agreement. I respect his opinion, but I don’t share it, and that’s why I asked him to leave permanently, so I could play regularly.”

What has Kristjaan Speakman said about Jewison Bennette?

Speaking at the time of Bennette’s departure earlier this year, Speakman said: “We believe Jewison needs to play regularly in first-team environment, and due to the progression of our team, opportunities have become increasingly limited for him at Sunderland. This move will enable him to continue his development, and we believe this is the right step for him at an important time. We all wish Jewison well in the next chapter of his career.”