Sunderland academy graduate Jordan Pickford in Everton contract twist after £30m exit

Jordan Pickford is reportedly set for new Everton contract talks – eight years after leaving Sunderland

Everton are set to open talks with Jordan Pickford over a new long-term deal – eight years after the England goalkeeper left Sunderland in a then-British record £30million transfer, according to the BBC.

The Washington-born stopper joined Everton from Sunderland in 2017, becoming the most expensive British goalkeeper at the time. Pickford, now 30, has since made 322 appearances for the Toffees and has become one of the Premier League’s most consistent performers.

Despite managerial changes, financial struggles, and points deductions, Pickford has played a huge role in helping Everton retain their top-flight status. He has won the club’s Player of the Season award four times, including in each of the last three campaigns, underlining his importance at Goodison Park. David Moyes, who returned to the club following the recent takeover, sees Pickford as central to Everton’s future alongside defenders James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite, who recently signed a new five-year deal.

On the international stage, Pickford has firmly established himself as England’s first-choice goalkeeper, collecting 76 caps — second only to Peter Shilton – and featuring in three major tournaments, including the Euro 2020 and Euro 2024 finals.

Pickford’s current contract runs until 2027, but Everton are keen to secure his long-term future and fend off potential interest from elsewhere. Meanwhile, reports suggest James Trafford’s move from Burnley to Manchester City this summer has surpassed Pickford’s £30m Sunderland-to-Everton fee, although the exact figure remains disputed between the two clubs.

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

Régis Le Bris has been handed a timely boost ahead of Sunderland’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace as Luke O’Nien steps up his recovery.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined since dislocating his shoulder in the opening minutes of Sunderland’s play-off final win over Sheffield United, but he was pictured back in training this week with teammates not currently away on international duty. The club had initially expected O’Nien to return after the ongoing break, and he now looks on course to meet that timeline.

O’Nien’s comeback will provide valuable versatility across the backline, though competition for defensive places is fierce following Sunderland’s heavy summer recruitment. He was joined in training by Aji Alese, who is also closing in on a return after missing the entirety of pre-season through injury. Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde are likewise expected back following the international break, but neither has been spotted in full training yet.

Le Bris has also welcomed recent signings Lutsharel Geertruida and Brian Brobbey to the training pitches for the first time since their deadline-day arrivals from RB Leipzig and Ajax respectively. Both could make their Sunderland debuts at Selhurst Park, though Le Bris may have to carefully manage their match sharpness given their lack of competitive action so far this season.

Meanwhile, fellow new arrival Bertrand Traoré faces a race against time to feature after joining from Ajax in the final minutes of the window. The winger is currently away on international duty with Burkina Faso and will link up with his new teammates late next week, leaving Le Bris with limited preparation time to integrate him into the squad.

