Jenson Seelt has broken his silence on his Sunderland exit and Wolfsburg move after NEC criticism over the summer transfer saga

Jenson Seelt has spoken publicly for the first time since completing his deadline-day loan move from Sunderland to Wolfsburg, addressing the controversy surrounding the deal and making it clear that his focus remained on the Black Cats until the transfer was finalised.

The 22-year-old defender’s move came after a complex and, at times, tense summer involving Dutch side NEC Nijmegen, who criticised Sunderland’s handling of negotiations and accused the club of breaking a “verbal agreement” for Seelt to return to the Netherlands. NEC general manager Wilco van Schaik claimed a deal had been agreed early in the window, following the successful £11.5million transfer of goalkeeper Robin Roefs from NEC to Sunderland.

Van Schaik stated that NEC believed Seelt would join them on loan but that Sunderland “went back on their word” after delays and complications arose. He claimed NEC had made preparations for the player’s arrival, only to see Seelt unveiled as a Wolfsburg signing on deadline day, which he described as “not how you do business.”

Sunderland, however, maintain they acted honourably and transparently throughout the process and insist they kept an open dialogue with NEC across the summer. Club sources have indicated that Seelt’s situation was different from Roefs’ deal, with Sunderland’s plans affected by circumstances beyond their control.

A key issue was an early-season injury to Dan Ballard, which left Sunderland short of defensive options and forced the club to delay any decision on Seelt’s future. During this period, the Dutch defender even made two Premier League appearances, stepping in as Régis Le Bris managed a depleted backline. Sunderland’s stance only changed once the signings of Nordi Mukiele, Omar Alderete, and the agreed deal for Lutsharel Geertruida eased the defensive situation.

Speaking for the first time about the saga, Seelt explained that his focus was on Sunderland during the early part of the season despite negotiations taking place behind the scenes. “To be honest, I was very busy with Sunderland. We had an important Premier League game. I heard a bit from my agents. It was just a problem between the clubs,” he said.

The former PSV Eindhoven defender revealed that talks with Wolfsburg only moved quickly towards the end of the month. “Sunderland told me I had to stay, so I stayed and played my games. At the end of the month, my agent told me Wolfsburg had contacted me. I knew I was going to Germany.”

Seelt admitted he is excited about the opportunity to play in the Bundesliga and believes Wolfsburg is the right place to continue his development. “I’m very happy to have joined a huge club like Wolfsburg. When I was growing up, they had a very good team with players like Kevin De Bruyne and Edin Džeko. They played in the Champions League or the Europa League. I think I have good opportunities to grow here.”

Sunderland sources stress that the club were also aware of Wolfsburg’s growing interest as the window progressed, with the Bundesliga side making their move after Seelt’s early Premier League performances caught attention. The Echo understands that while NEC had maintained contact with Seelt’s representatives throughout the summer, his camp also explored alternative options once the situation shifted. Sunderland allowed the decision to rest with the player, ultimately sanctioning the move to Germany on deadline day.

Speaking on deadline day, Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman explained why the club felt Wolfsburg was the best fit for Seelt at this stage of his career. “First and foremost, we were delighted to see Jenson return to action this summer. Throughout pre-season and the start of the Premier League campaign, he’s looked really good. But we believe this season, he needs to play more minutes than we can guarantee at this moment in time. The opportunity to play in the Bundesliga is the perfect platform for him to feature regularly at a high level and gain the experience he needs at this stage of his development.”

