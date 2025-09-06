The transfer questions Sunderland still need to answer ahead of January window

Sunderland are still facing a number of questions in the transfer market after a busy summer of business

It has been a summer that will live long in the memory for Sunderland and their supporters.

Following the jubilation of Wembley, and the Black Cats’ subsequent promotion back to the Premier League after an eight-year absence, nobody could have predicted the extent to which the club would go all out to build a squad they believe is capable of securing survival in the top flight.

But even after all of the spending and scarf pics, there are still a number of questions that need to be answered heading into the first half of the season, and beyond that, the January transfer window. We’ve taken a look at a few of the key queries below...

What happens next for Anthony Patterson, Dan Neil, and Dennis Cirkin?

Three promotion heroes, three players who have seemingly been supplanted in Sunderland’s first team in recent weeks. Few could have foreseen the calibre or ambition of the Black Cats’ recruitment strategy heading into the summer, but it has undoubtedly led to widespread upheaval, and the cases of Patterson, Neil, and Cirkin have taken on a particularly intriguing hue. The latter two are still yet to pen fresh deals on Wearside, leading to all kinds of questions over their future, while it is hard not to hypothesise on how satisfied - or indeed, dissatisfied - Patterson will be on his new role as understudy to Robin Roefs.

Is the Jhon Lucumí deal truly dead?

It’s no great secret that Sunderland were heavily interested in Bologna centre-back Jhon Lucumí this summer, but his current employers made a point of digging their heels in and refusing to sell the Colombian international. As things stand, however, he is rapidly closing in on the expiration of his contract in Italy, and while various reports have made much of Bologna’s intent to offer him a new deal over the coming weeks, there is very a much version of events in which he is still angling for a move by the time the new year rolls around. Would Sunderland be tempted to reignite their pursuit of the player, especially if he was available for a reduced fee in the January window? Only time will tell.

What becomes of Aji Alese and Leo Hjelde?

Both Alese and Hjelde are currently recovering from injury, but had they been fit this summer, there is every possibility that either defender could have been sent out on loan. Circumstance probably dictates that they will remain on Wearside for the time being, but if they are still down the pecking order come January, could we see temporary exits come to fruition?

Do Sunderland have enough attacking options to survive in the Premier League?

The deadline day arrivals of Brian Brobbey and Bertrand Traore have evidently bolstered Sunderland’s ranks in the final third, but when you consider the fact that both Marc Guiu and Patrick Roberts left the club in the latter stages of the transfer window, there is perhaps an argument to be made for the ex-Ajax duo being direct replacements rather than additional bodies. Versatility will likely play a large part in Le Bris’ thinking moving forward, with the likes of Simon Adingra, Enzo Le Fée, Wilson Isidor, and Eliezer Mayenda all capable of playing in more than one position - plus the added bonus of the anticipated return of Romaine Mundle at some point in the relatively near future - but depending on how the next few months pan out, will the Black Cats see fit to kick on again and look to sign even more attacking talent in January?

Which fringe players will still need to be moved on?

Several players on the periphery of Le Bris’ plans have already left the club, granted, but there are still several more who are unlikely to play much of a part, and who could realistically still be on the books come January. If that is the case, what will become of the likes of Ian Poveda, Joe Anderson, Timothee Pembele, Abdoullah Ba, Jay Matete, and a handful of others?

