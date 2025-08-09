Sunderland handed boost as Dennis Cirkin returns to light training, though he’ll miss the season’s start

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have confirmed that Dennis Cirkin has returned to light training following wrist surgery – but the defender is still set to miss the opening three Premier League fixtures.

The left-back, 23, has been sidelined throughout pre-season but has now stepped up his recovery at the Academy of Light. Despite the progress, Cirkin is not expected to feature against West Ham United, Burnley or Brentford, with his comeback pencilled in for after the September international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cirkin is entering the final year of his Sunderland contract, with just 12 months remaining on his current deal. The Dublin-born defender, who joined the Black Cats from Tottenham Hotspur in 2021, has been an important figure when fit but has endured a frustrating run of injuries.

Talks over a new contract are yet to be finalised, leaving his long-term future uncertain as he recovers from wrist surgery. Cirkin’s situation mirrors that of midfielder Dan Neil, who is also approaching the final year of his deal. Both players have attracted Premier League interest in recent seasons.

Régis Le Bris’ side will also be without Aji Alese and Luke O’Nien, who are continuing their rehabilitation from shoulder surgery, while Leo Hjelde is recovering from Achilles surgery. The update comes as Sunderland prepare for their final two pre-season fixtures.

The Black Cats travel to Germany to face Bundesliga side FC Augsburg on Saturday before returning to the Stadium of Light to take on La Liga outfit Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. Augsburg finished 12th in the German top flight last season under new boss Sandro Wagner, while Rayo secured an eighth-placed finish in Spain and boasted one of La Liga’s strongest defensive records.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

Sunderland are on the verge of securing a deal for Arthur Masuaku, who is set to become the club’s tenth signing of a busy summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old left-back is a free agent after leaving Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas, where he made 44 appearances in all competitions last season. A seasoned top-flight player, Masuaku spent six years at West Ham United, racking up over 100 Premier League appearances, and is an experienced DR Congo international.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

His arrival would provide a significant boost to Régis Le Bris’ defensive options, with Sunderland short on both depth and experience in the back line. Luke O’Nien, Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde have all been ruled out of the opening month of the campaign, forcing Le Bris to field players out of position in pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Primarily a left-back, Masuaku’s signing would also give Le Bris the flexibility to use Reinildo in a central role when required, as seen in last weekend’s friendly against Real Betis.

According to transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano, Masuaku is undergoing a medical ahead of signing a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light. Should the move be finalised in time, his first competitive outing in red and white could come against former club West Ham United on the opening day of the Premier League season.