The 23-year-old suffered an ankle fracture and significant ligament damage during the Black Cats’ 1-1 draw at Hull in December, before undergoing surgery the following week.

Embleton, who has made 23 Championship appearances this season, is on track to return in April, yet a significant injury may require more time for the player to regain match sharpness.

Asked if Embleton could still play again this season, Mowbray told the Echo: “I’m not sure. He’s been back in the building. I saw him at lunch the other day.

Elliot Embleton playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

“I think the timescale is around a month before the end of the season in April.

“We’ll have to make a call later on whether it’s worth him getting the confidence going into the summer that he’s actually fit and give him some game time, or whether we actually give him the extra weeks to actually get himself through the summer.

“Until he gets to that point where he’s around on the grass we won’t make that decision until then I don’t think.”

Sunderland have 16 league games remaining this season, with their final match of the regular season coming on May 8 away at Preston.