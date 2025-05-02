Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have been training in Portugal as they gear up for the Championship play-offs

Sunderland have been stepping up their preparations for the play-offs with a warm weather training camp in Portugal.

Ahead of Saturday's final day of the regular season against QPR, here's what we noticed from the camp with some potentially big hints for the play-off campaign ahead...

ELIEZER MAYENDA ON TRACK FOR RETURN

Sunderland had been hopeful that Eliezer Mayenda would be able to come through the accelerated concussion protocols given that he had not experienced any symptoms in the aftermath of his injury in the latter stages of the Blackburn Rovers defeat. That Mayenda has been pictured in training out in Portugal suggests that is indeed the case.

There's a chance that Le Bris and Sunderland take a cautious approach against QPR this weekend but Mayenda looks ready to go for the play-offs - and his recent form surely means he has a good chance of a start.

DAN BALLARD GIVES LE BRIS BOOST

Le Bris is hopeful that Ballard will be able to return to the squad against QPR this weekend and his involvement in the training camp suggests he is on track to do exactly that. If he was able to get any minutes this weekend, that would be a big boost heading into the semi finals.

ROMAINE MUNDLE AND AJI ALESE MAKING PLAY-OFF PROGRESS

Le Bris has been hopeful for a while now that he'll be able to name Mundle and Alese in his squad for those semi finals and that both have been out in Portugal stepping up their work is a big positive.

It isn't clear whether the pair have been in full training or mostly doing individual work, particularly in the case of Alese, but these are still very encouraging signs. In the case of Alese it's hard to see him being in contention to start in the play-offs given how long he has been absent, but his versatility and quality on the bench could yet prove to be key. The importance of Mundle's return for the balance of the side is obvious.

NIALL HUGGINS STEPS UP COMEBACK BID

While Le Bris had previously noted that Huggins was making solid progress in his long-term recovery from a major injury, it was striking to seem not just involved in Portugal but playing pretty much a full part in the sessions. Footage shows Huggins taking part in small-sided games and finding the net on plenty of occasions. The chances of the versatile full back playing a part in the play-offs are fairly remote given his lack of match fitness, but Le Bris has been careful not to rule out naming on the bench in the long run. Most importantly, his chances of being fully fit at the start of pre season are now growing rapidly, which was the bedrock of his excellent form in the first half of last season. Regardless of the upcoming fixtures, it's brilliant to see a player who has endured such a rotten run of luck back amongst it.

NO SIGN OF IAN POVEDA

Poveda does not appear to have been with the group in Portugal, and certainly not training in sessions on a regular basis. That is not a surprise particularly as Le Bris has said that he did not expect to have the winger with the group until sometime next week, but it does serve to underline how unlikely it is that he will any kind of role in the play-off semi finals. With so little football this season it looks a stretch to envisage him being sharp enough to be in the squad, next Friday especially.

YOUNG GOALKEEPER GETS FIRST-TEAM CALL

As well as Sunderland's first-team goalkeeping group, youngster Adam Richardson has also been out in Portugal training with the group. Richardson has travelled with the senior team on previous pre-season trips and spent time on loan at Blyth Spartans earlier this season. With Matty Young thriving on loan at Salford City, Sunderland's proud tradition of producing homegrown goalkeepers should continue for a good few years to come.

