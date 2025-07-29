Sunderland are back in pre-season action when they face Hull City on Tuesday night

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Reinildo is still not ready to make his Sunderland debut, but insists that the full back is on track to start the campaign.

The former Atletico Madrid defender is training after his arrival on Wearside, but is behind his team mates due to his involvement at the Club World Cup. Sunderland gave him a period of rest as a result of his summer workload, with the 31-year-old now building his fitness behind the scenes.

Tuesday night’s game against Hull City will come too soon for the left back, but Le Bris has no concerns over his availability for West Ham United’s visit to the Stadium of Light on the opening day of the Premier League season.

“We are still taking our time with him [Reinildo] because he finished late with Atletico Madrid at the Club World Cup,” Le Bris said.

“We gave him three weeks to recover from that properly – now, we will build things progressively with him. We are not in a rush with him because it is not as though he has had a long break. There is no rush for him to play in the squad right now. He has to be ready for the first weekend of the season – that is all we are really focusing on with him.”

After the 3-0 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday, Le Bris said he was pleased with his team’s progress in many areas but said now was time to start lifting the level of intensity as the new season nears.

“The main point now is to sharpen up the competitive side of our game – you could see that was what was missing [against Hearts],” he said.

“We have to get used to playing against teams with high intensity again. Our tactics and our management of the squad is getting better, I have no problem with that. But now, it is a question of lifting the level of the players to be able to perform, with an extra 20, 40 maybe even 60 per cent in terms of intensity, work-rate and that side of the game. This is the next question we have to address.”

Régis Le Bris discusses the progress of Sunderland’s new signings

Le Bris said he was pleased with the progress of Sunderland’s other new signings and that the intensity of Saturday’s game would serve as an important step forward.

“They are creating new connections with each other,” Le Bris said.

“They seem happy with the squad and the environment. But, as a footballer, you have to be happy on the pitch and we have to get to a level where we are ready for the first game. Saturday was good for us in that respect. You have to play against different styles of play to test yourself and the squad, so that was an important step with that.”

