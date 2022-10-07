Sunderland injury news: Ex-Tottenham youngster travelling to Swansea plus Jewison Bennette update

The left-back has recovered from a hamstring injury but did not feature against Blackpool in midweek, but could be involved against Swansea.

Jewison Bennette could also push to start against the Swans after Mowbray revealed he decided to start the winger on the bench against the Tangerines due to his recent return from international duty.

The Black Cats are still without strike duo Ross Stewart (thigh) and Ellis Simms (foot).

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

Ahead of the Championship fixture, Mowbray explained: “I’m not sitting here telling people to expect five changes at the weekend, because that’s not going to happen.

“For some of the lads who have recently arrived, it takes time to bed into the style of play and what we’re trying to do.

“Whether we tinker with the side, we’ll wait and see,” he added.

Mowbray confirmed Dennis Cirkin will travel to south Wales.

He added: “Dennis will be travelling with us, so we’ll make a decision on him.

“Amad got a start the other night; Jewison [Bennette] didn’t because he’d just been halfway around the world with his national side.

“We’ll take a look at the assets we have, against a strong Swansea team, and how best to utilise what we’ve got,” he added.