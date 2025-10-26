Sunderland were without the former Brighton winger at Stamford Bridge

Sunderland are hopeful that Simon Adingra will be fit to face Everton at the Stadium of Light next week.

Adingra was a surprise absentee from the squad at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as the Black Cats secured their best Premier League result yet, coming from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 thanks to Chemsdine Talbi's stoppage-time winner.

It's understood that Adingra was left out as a precaution having experienced some muscle tightness in training towards the end of the week, with Sunderland opting not to take any risks with the 23-year-old as a result. The Black Cats are hopeful that there is no injury issue and that Adingra will be in contention for next week's game.

Sunderland are also hopeful that Omar Alderete will return to the squad, having missed the win over Chelsea due to concussion. In his pre-match press conference on Thursday, head coach Régis Le Bris said the Paraguay international was being monitored on a daily basis.

"Omar is under concussions protocols," Le Bris said.

"He is having daily assessments - we’ll keep monitoring him. We will see if he can make Everton.”

Sunderland are hopeful that they will get a number of injury boosts over the coming weeks, with Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde now a week or so way from resuming full training. Romaine Mundle is also close to returning, having been given the green light by a specialist to conclude the final stages of his injury comeback.

“Any player wants to be in the squad and the injury in Portugal was really disappointing for him because he worked really hard in the summer to be at his best level. He is really close, now. He had his last appointment with the specialist about his injury and he was given the green light. So he should be connected with the squad within a couple of weeks.

“It's really important [to be careful] and avoid a reinjury but this is what the surgery was designed for," Le Bris said.

"Conservative treatment was an option but because he had a second injury, the staff decided it was the best option to go for surgery. The feedback from that surgery was really positive, so he should be stronger. So now it is just a question of confidence and he will need maybe two weeks to be 100%.”

Aji Alese remains a longer-term absentee, and is not yet back in full training after undergoing surgery in the summer.