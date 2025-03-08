Sunderland return to Championship action when they face Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris has named an unchanged Sunderland side to face Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light.

Le Bris has rewarded Eliezer Mayenda for his superb matchwinning brace at Sheffield Wednesday last week, with Wilson Isidor continuing on the bench. Leo Hjelde and Alan Browne also keep their places in the starting XI, with Dennis Cirkin and Chris Rigg again on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a significant injury boost for Le Bris, with Tommy Watson named on the bench for the first time since suffering a significant injury in December. The Sunderland head coach has already warned that he will introduce the winger slowly into the team as he looks to build both him and Romaine Mundle back up to full fitness.

“It is true that Tommy is still very young," Le Bris said.

"I hope we will have the luxury of Romaine being able to start at the beginning, and then Tommy available for the last few minutes. Maybe ten or 15 minutes to start with, and then after that, we can build it up to 20 or 25. If we have both players available, then we can build things up like that, and that would be a good idea for us.”

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Mepham, O’Nien, Hjelde; Neil, Jobe, Browne; Roberts, Mundle, Mayenda

Subs: Moore, Isidor, Jones, Cirkin, Seelt, Aleksic, Watson, Anderson, Rigg

Régis Le Bris's Sunderland injury update ahead of Cardiff City clash

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Poveda is absent from the Sunderland squad after Le Bris confirmed on Thursday that he had suffered a fresh injury blow.

Enzo Le Fée and Dan Ballard are still absent but making good progress in their respective recoveries.

"We will have to wait for Ian," Le Bris said.

"I don't know exactly what the timeframe will be for his return to play but it might be three to four weeks. It's frustrating because we know he is talented as a winger, he has the ability to dribble and create something from nothing in short spaces. So far he wasn't available for many reasons.

"So far, they are on track in their recovery, Enzo should probably be available after the international break more or less, with Dan it will be a little bit longer."