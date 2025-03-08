Sunderland v Cardiff City: Highlights and reaction as Chris Mepham goal seals crucial three points
Régis Le Bris’s Sunderland return to Championship action on Saturday afternoon when they face Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light.
It’s a huge game at both ends of the table, with Sunderland still pushing for promotion and the visitors looking to further boost their hopes of beating the drop. Follow all the latest throughout the day in our live blog below.
Sunderland v Cardiff City LIVE
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland face Cardiff City this afternoon hoping to bolster their promotion hopes. We’ll be bringing you all the latest as it happens throughout the day, so stay tuned.
Tommy Watson's return
Régis Le Bris confirmed in his pre-match press conference that he was expecting the talented young winger to make his return from injury today. We’re expecting him to be on the bench, initially.
Tommy should be with us this weekend, yeah.
I hope we will have the luxury of Romaine being able to start at the beginning, and then Tommy available for the last few minutes. Maybe ten or 15 minutes to start with, and then after that, we can build it up to 20 or 25. If we have both players available, then we can build things up like that, and that would be a good idea for us.
A big boost ahead of the run-in.
Injury setback confirmed
Less positive was the news that Ian Poveda is facing another spell on the sidelines after suffering a fresh injury setback.
Here’s what Le Bris said:
We will have to wait for him. I don't know exactly what the timeframe will be for his return to play but it might be three to four weeks. It's frustrating because we know he is talented as a winger, he has the ability to dribble and create something from nothing in short spaces. So far he wasn't available for many reasons.
The opposition injury news
Cardiff City boss Omer Riza confirmed this week that he expected Andy Rinomhota to be absent after picking up a hamstring injury in the midweek defeat to Burnley. That would be a significant blow for the Bluebirds as he’s been a regular since Riza replaced Erol Bulut.
In better news for the visitors, Leicester City loanee Will Alves is expected to be in the squad after the winger returned to training this week.
Ollie Tanner, Joe Ralls, David Turnbull, Jak Alnwick, Jesper Daland and Yakou Meite all remain sidelined.
Enzo Le Fée latest
The Frenchman is still some way off a return but the latest from RLB is very encouraging reading:
So far, they are on track in their recovery, Enzo should probably be available after the international break more or less, with Dan it will be a little bit longer.
Harrison Jones is expected to retain his place in the matchday squad after making his debut off the bench at Sheffield Wednesday last week.
Le Bris told us earlier in the week that he’s very pleased with the youngster’s progress. Could he get more minutes today?
He showed good qualities during the training sessions. He is nice boy, really well-connected with everybody, and is a hard worker too. He has a willingness to improve every day, so I think he deserved that opportunity. He has shown on a number of occasions that he is part of the group and ready to play. I think he can get more minutes moving forward, it is possible.
FA Cup quarter final day!
It’s a huge day for the club - with Sunderland Women facing Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter final at tea time today.
You can read the thoughts of Mel Reay in my preview piece here
Will Mayenda start?
That’s one of the big questions fans have been asking this week after his heroics at Sheffield Wednesday.
It’s possible, but Le Bris hinted this week that he won’t be changing formation to accommodate a front two:
It's possible to play them together but at the same time, we have 11 games left to play and we have to manage our squad which is quite small. So at the minute, I'm more in the mindset to manage everyone rather than putting everyone on the pitch and it's important to finish well in this league. It's sometimes important to refresh the team and this was the case at Sheffield Wednesday.
I think it's still important to have some consistency. At the moment, we don't have the opportunity to waste time, this is not possible. Consistency is key and we have done well so far, so it's just a case of keeping this consistency and improving.
Transfer latest
Jewison Bennette’s move to Ukrainian top-tier side LNZ Cherkasy is now imminent
If of interest I wrote a column earlier this week looking at Bennette’s time at the club and why it maybe didn’t quite work out in the end. You can read it here
Team news on the way
Stay tuned!
BREAKING: Sunderland unchanged
Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Mepham, O’Nien, Hjelde; Neil, Jobe, Browne; Roberts, Mundle, Mayenda
Subs: Moore, Isidor, Jones, Cirkin, Seelt, Aleksic, Watson, Anderson, Rigg
One back, one out?
Joe Anderson is named on the bench, with Salis Abdul Samed a surprise absentee. We’ll get an update after the game but you’d assume that’s injury related.
Good to see Tommy Watson back involved, as expected.
Cardiff City squad
No Aaron Ramsey for the Bluebirds.
As expected, Andy Rinomhota also misses out.
Meanwhile....
Coventry’s surge for the play-offs continues.
They are going to make for very, very tough opponents next weekend.
Teams are out
Kick off now just a matter of moments away.
Stay tuned!
KICK OFF
Dan Neil gets us going.
Sunderland almost in immediately! Mundle does brilliantly to beat two defenders, but takes probably one touch too many and the attack is snuffed out.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.