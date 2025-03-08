It's possible to play them together but at the same time, we have 11 games left to play and we have to manage our squad which is quite small. So at the minute, I'm more in the mindset to manage everyone rather than putting everyone on the pitch and it's important to finish well in this league. It's sometimes important to refresh the team and this was the case at Sheffield Wednesday.

I think it's still important to have some consistency. At the moment, we don't have the opportunity to waste time, this is not possible. Consistency is key and we have done well so far, so it's just a case of keeping this consistency and improving.